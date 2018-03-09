The Obamas Are In Talks To Produce Multiple Shows With Netflix

#Michelle Obama #Netflix
03.08.18 1 day ago 22 Comments

Getty Image

There has been a lot of talk about the staggering amount of content that Netflix creates (700 movies and television shows in 2018 alone), and it looks like they may be close to signing on some major heavy hitters. According to The New York Times, former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are close to sealing a deal with the streaming giant to produce a number of shows.

While the episode count and show formats have not yet been decided upon, The New York Times explains that “Mr. Obama does not intend to use his Netflix shows to directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics,” but instead “highlight inspirational stories.” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told The Times, “President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire. Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

Despite the claims that the show will not be a direct response to the current administration, one of the possible show options is former President Obama “moderating conversations on topics that dominated his presidency — health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change — and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office.” Additionally, former First Lady Obama will potentially explore some of the same topics that have long been near to her heart, including nutrition and education.

Basically, things are wide open at this point. Better start planning your binge watch now.

(Via The New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michelle Obama#Netflix
TAGSBARACK OBAMAmichelle obamaNETFLIX

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP