The Obamas Are In Talks To Produce Multiple Shows With Netflix

Getty Image

There has been a lot of talk about the staggering amount of content that Netflix creates (700 movies and television shows in 2018 alone), and it looks like they may be close to signing on some major heavy hitters. According to The New York Times, former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are close to sealing a deal with the streaming giant to produce a number of shows.

While the episode count and show formats have not yet been decided upon, The New York Times explains that “Mr. Obama does not intend to use his Netflix shows to directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics,” but instead “highlight inspirational stories.” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told The Times, “President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire. Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

Despite the claims that the show will not be a direct response to the current administration, one of the possible show options is former President Obama “moderating conversations on topics that dominated his presidency — health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change — and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office.” Additionally, former First Lady Obama will potentially explore some of the same topics that have long been near to her heart, including nutrition and education.

Basically, things are wide open at this point. Better start planning your binge watch now.

(Via The New York Times)