Reports are coming in that as of Wednesday morning, the homes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with CNN’s New York City headquarters, were all sent packages containing explosive devices. Initial reports claimed that the White House had also received a suspicious package but have since been debunked. The news comes on the heels of billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros being mailed a similar suspicious package on Monday.
United States Secret Service has put out a statement regarding the devices, which apparently were all capable of exploding and bodily causing harm:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.
The Time Warner Center, where CNN broadcasts from, was evacuated Wednesday morning live on-air while delivering the news of packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas, and they have since been reporting live from outside on 58th Street.
Merica!!!
Current over-under on the number of MAGA hats in the suspects home is set at 13.5
Find them. Prosecute them to the fucking fullest. Throw them away from daylight. There’s no sense in anyone from either side of the political spectrum doing this stupid shit.
And before some mouthbreathing morom says a goddamn thing, members of both parties have experienced extreme problems with triggered assholes. Steve Scalise is a prime example. Now you’ve got an idiot sending IED to Dems.
This shit must end. For both parties.
moron^ Ducking autocorrect
The lack of self-awareness on display here is astounding. The only mouth-breathing moron I’ve seen try to assign blame (to democrats, of course) for violence is you.
[uproxx.com]
BOTH SIDER ALERT!!
Everything is shades of grey. All things are equal and the same. Both sides is the answer to everything.
Which Democrat just came out as a white nationalist? Where are the Democrat white supremacists congressmen like Steve King?
The right is a tool of Putin. Where are those Democratic patsies for Russia?
GTFOH
This dude….
Verbal attack against Repubs: The Dems are destroying America. We need to get control of our country.
Physical attack against Dems: Both side are to blame. We need to work together.
Remember when those tiki torch whites marched and both sides were to blame? There were nice guys on both sides right?
Dude, shut the fuck up with your both sides bullshit. Are you just realizing now that if you keep riling up morons eventually they’ll start doing the very thing you keep telling them to do. Nah, you know that, you’re just trying to act like this is someone else’s fault now that the shit is hitting the fan. Trump and his asshole enablers are responsible for this, end of story. “Either side of the spectrum”, go fuck yourself you gaslighting asshole.
The press (what’s left of print, network and cable) need to simulcast a summit where they all agree to tamp down the rhetoric that’s being fed to them by the politicians and the blogosphere. THEY need to change their tone. It can’t be about ratings anymore if people are getting shot or blown up. You can report facts without inciting violence. There are morons out there that don’t understand that this is all a show.
How about our elected officials? Any accountability there, with the people actually using the inflammatory rhetoric? Or just the people whose jobs it is to report what they say?
@ChompChomp Sure, politicians are accountable, but they’ve been doing this for 250 years. The difference is we have 24/7 press coverage and the press realized that “shock” drives ratings. If the press was really interested in marginalizing Trump, they’d ignore his often insane rhetoric. But that doesn’t help ratings or clicks.
There’s no middle ground anymore and I would opine to say that even if they country is split into political parties, a majority or even a super-majority of each of those parties are more aligned toward the center than away from it. But the press would like the country to believe that it’s Supremacists vs. Anarchists. It’s just not the case.
I can appreciate the spirit of what you are saying and but It isn’t the responsibility of the press or anyone else to interpret and adjust the tone of what politicians say. When Trump goes on and on about how awesome it was that Gianforte assaulted a journalist it should be reported and condemned. There is no middle ground on that.
I think you may be confusing “rhetoric” for “facts”. We are in a new world where the press and tv news just reporting the facts comes off as bipartisan rhetoric because what they are reporting is so vile and outside the accepted norms of who we are as a country. So yeah, TV news loves to run with it when Trump says “Any guy that can do a body slam – he’s my guy.” and they may talk about it for hours on end but really, it SHOULD be talked about for hours. It is heinous.
@DarthBile Yeah, I agree with some of that but would also strongly second @ka1usa below. Obviously past presidents have had contentious relationships with the press, political parties have heated disagreements, etc. but outside the Civil War I don’t think the animosity has ever been this bad. Granted I’ve only been alive 30 years but can’t remember another president referring to the press as “the enemy of the people” or to his political opponents as “evil”. It’s beyond irresponsible and as long as his supporters fail to repudiate it, he’ll keep doing it and it will only lead to more instances like this.
I understand your point @ewaj. Just understand that there’s been vile rhetoric for generations of politicians. Lord, these guys used to go out and stage duels and it happened quite a bit.
@ChompChomp Great book by a wonderful history professor and author.
[www.amazon.com]
That will literally never work. Because these extremely stupid/gullible/low info people don’t get their “news” from the good media. They get it from blogs, and Infowars, and facebook and other idiots in the desired echo chamber.
The real press isn’t inciting violence by reporting on what is happening. Violence is being incited by people who are falsely portraying what is ACTUALLY happening to further their own ends.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Infowars or Qanon say this is a false flag operation by the Clintons, Obama and liberal media.
@B-MO Infowars already put out a video a couple hours ago calling them false flag attacks. Saying Dems orchestrated it for sympathy before the election. [www.infowars.com]
@murphyface Yep, and their Deplorable assholes and bots are all over Facebook parroting that. These are truly stupid, dangerous people.