Barbara Bush Will No Longer Seek Medical Care For Her ‘Failing Health’

Getty Image

Former first lady Barbara Bush will no longer be seeking medical care to deal with her “failing health.” The news of this approach to the remainder of her life arrived on Sunday courtesy of a statement released on Twitter.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath stated that Bush will be shifting from medical treatment to comfort care. Both Barbara and husband George H.W. Bush have dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” read the statement. “It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others.”

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/4csUS6IRKZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush, the only living wife of a former President that is also the mother of a former President, has been battling a number of health issues of late including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and congestive heart failure. Medical problems prevented Barbara and George from attending Donald Trump’s Inauguration in 2017.