The Baton Rouge Cop Who Shot Alton Sterling Has Been Fired, And Videos Of The Incident Have Been Released

#Police Shootings
News & Culture Writer
03.30.18

Getty Image

Blane Salamoni, the Baton Rouge police officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling in 2016, has been fired by the Louisiana city’s police department following the release of several videos detailing the incident. According to CNN, Police Chief Murphy Paul told journalists gathered at a press conference late Friday that Salamoni had been fired specifically “for violating use-of-force polices” in the matter. The fired cop’s attorney, Paul added, had “indicated the officer will appeal the chief’s decision” at a later date. As for the other officer on the scene, Howie Lake, he “will be suspended for three days without pay for losing his temper.”

As for the footage made public by the police department, it includes “convenience store surveillance video, two police-worn body camera videos and a video recorded by the dashboard camera in one of the police cars.” According to The Daily Beast, an increasingly angry Salamoni repeatedly escalated the situation with Sterling outside the convenience store, where the latter was selling unmarked CDs. Lake, on the other hand, tried to deescalate the situation as much as possible. At one point, Salamoni pointed his gun at Sterling’s head and shouted, “Don’t fucking move, I’ll shoot yo fucking ass, bitch.”

Earlier this week, it was announced at the Louisiana Attorney General’s office had decided not to file charges against Salamoni and Lake for Sterling’s shooting death. Nearly a year prior, the Justice Department (as lead by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions) had announced that it would not be filing any charges against the officers either — an apparent sentiment for not getting involved in “local matters” that was made explicit by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders this week.

(Via CNN and The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings
TAGSalton sterlingbaton rougeGUN VIOLENCELouisianaPolice ShootingsRACISM

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP