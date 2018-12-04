Getty/Uproxx

First, they came for our turkey (right before Thanksgiving, no less!), then they came for our romaine lettuce, and now they’re coming for our beef. A salmonella outbreak in beef, which first surfaced in October, just doubled in size — with 12 million pounds being recalled.

It all started in the Arizona-based JBS packaging facility that supplies products for Kroger, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, ComNor Perfect Choice, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart, Gourmet Burger, and JBS Generic, and other food sellers. All raw beef products packaged at the facility between July 26, 2018 and September 7, 2018 are affected. To be sure, you can check and see if your package reads “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Luckily, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is actively recalling the beef so people won’t think they’re bulletproof and keep buying the stuff like they did with romaine lettuce. Salmonella ain’t nothing to play with — it causes severe diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Go ‘head on and make that return, homie. Don’t be a hero.

Hopefully, the outbreak will cease soon, because we burger lovers are not amused.