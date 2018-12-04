A Salmonella Outbreak Led To 12 Million Pounds Of Beef Being Recalled

12.04.18 1 hour ago

Getty/Uproxx

First, they came for our turkey (right before Thanksgiving, no less!), then they came for our romaine lettuce, and now they’re coming for our beef. A salmonella outbreak in beef, which first surfaced in October, just doubled in size — with 12 million pounds being recalled.

It all started in the Arizona-based JBS packaging facility that supplies products for Kroger, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, ComNor Perfect Choice, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart, Gourmet Burger, and JBS Generic, and other food sellers. All raw beef products packaged at the facility between July 26, 2018 and September 7, 2018 are affected. To be sure, you can check and see if your package reads “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Luckily, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is actively recalling the beef so people won’t think they’re bulletproof and keep buying the stuff like they did with romaine lettuce. Salmonella ain’t nothing to play with — it causes severe diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Go ‘head on and make that return, homie. Don’t be a hero.

Hopefully, the outbreak will cease soon, because we burger lovers are not amused.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSBeefFOODrecall

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP