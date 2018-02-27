Getty Image

According to a new lawsuit first reported by The Guardian, former Department of Housing and Urban Development official Helen Foster was initially demoted, then ultimately replaced by a Trump appointee when she tried to enforce legal restrictions on office expenditures. Specifically, the ex-chief administrative officer claims her bosses informed her that “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair” when she tried to restrict Secretary Ben Carson‘s expensive office makeover, then subsequently reprimanded her for exposing a massive budget shortfall worth $10 million and purportedly expressing Democratic sympathies.

In a letter filed with a watchdog tasked with protecting federal employees, Foster detailed her claims about receiving pushback for trying to enforce federal financial regulations regarding Carson’s office redecoration plans: