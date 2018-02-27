Report: Ben Carson Replaced A HUD Official With A Trump Appointee Over His Office Makeover

#Money #Ben Carson #Politics
News & Culture Writer
02.27.18

Getty Image

According to a new lawsuit first reported by The Guardian, former Department of Housing and Urban Development official Helen Foster was initially demoted, then ultimately replaced by a Trump appointee when she tried to enforce legal restrictions on office expenditures. Specifically, the ex-chief administrative officer claims her bosses informed her that “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair” when she tried to restrict Secretary Ben Carson‘s expensive office makeover, then subsequently reprimanded her for exposing a massive budget shortfall worth $10 million and purportedly expressing Democratic sympathies.

In a letter filed with a watchdog tasked with protecting federal employees, Foster detailed her claims about receiving pushback for trying to enforce federal financial regulations regarding Carson’s office redecoration plans:

The complaint letter said that the day before Trump’s inauguration in January last year, Foster was asked by acting HUD director Craig Clemmensen to help Carson’s wife, Candy, obtain funds for the redecoration of her husband’s office suite. When Foster replied that there was a statutory limit of $5,000, Clemmensen allegedly told her that administrations had “always found ways around that in the past.”

When she had not relented by 10 February, Foster was repeatedly told by Clemmensen “to ‘find money’ for Mrs Carson,” according to the complaint, and that “$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair.” Foster said she complained to HUD’s budget director about being asked to break the spending limit.

TOPICS#Money#Ben Carson#Politics
TAGSben carsonLAWSUITSmoneyPolitics

