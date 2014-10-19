Ben & Jerry’s Will Not Rename Their ‘Hazed And Confused’ Ice Cream

Despite cries from victim’s families, Ben & Jerry’s will not be changing the name of their controversial ice cream. Tampa residents Lianne and Brian Kowiak wrote to the company after finding the ice cream Hazed & Confused offensive. The Kowiaks lost their son, Harrison Kowiak, to a hazing incident in 2008 and felt that name made light of such incidents. The company did not. From Bloomberg:
The company found nothing in its marketing for the chocolate and hazelnut flavor that “condoned hazing, supported hazing, or even inferred hazing,” said Sean Greenwood, a spokesman for the South Burlington, Vermont-based company, which is owned by Unilever NV. (UNA) Executives also took into account that Internet responses were mostly favorable, he said.
“It didn’t make sense for us to change the name,” Greenwood said. “We named it because it’s a pop culture reference.”
The name of the flavor, which includes fudge chips and a hazelnut fudge core, was a play on “dazed and confused,” the company has said. That phrase was made famous by a Led Zeppelin song and a 1993 coming-of-age film comedy.
It’s an unfortunate series of events that led to this topic, but there isn’t really any intent to offend here. If there wasn’t any hazelnut present in the ice cream or if the carton featured a few fraternity brothers paddling a pledge, the case might be a bit more open and shut.
Not the first time the company has faced controversy over names and it certainly won’t be the last. Call me when they start naming flavors after serial killers.
(Via Bloomberg / Huffington Post / MSN)
Somebody call the Wambulance
They’re doing the ice cream mourning treatment incorrectly. You open it and eat it until your shame outweighs whatever has you down. You don’t look at it and sue it until your wallet outweighs whatever has you down.
So every time they hear purple haze on the radio, I assume they write the radio station?
Weatherman hast to say “sorta misty and cloudlike”
Good for them.
I say let’s drag all the homonyms into the street and burn them.
Now that’s Homophobia.
#PalmsToFaces
Good, fuck these overly sensitive motherfuckers
Christ. Everyone has to be pissy about something.
If it makes them feel better Ben and Jerry’s supports a cop killing piece of shit.
People sure do love fake outrage.
It’s a good thing they didn’t go with their original name “Stupid Dead Hazed Teenagers, and Marshmallow”
My thought process was. It’s actually Dazed & Confused, so why… Oh, does it have hazelnuts in it?
Of course, I am not a hypersensitive, liberal PC pussy.
Kudos to ‘Ben & Jerry’s’!!!! Will be buying some ‘Hazed And Confused’ ice cream on this week’s grocery outing!!!! Never had it, but it’ll taste better than it would’ve before…. LMAO!
Just so it’s clear… I understand many hazing’s involving tragedies happen all the time. Anyone that professes ‘Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream’ had actual hazing’s in mind is pointing that disgruntlement in a very wrong direction. While you’re at it… use a dictionary as well. Peace.
Mark your calendar. I am in complete agreement with a consumer corporation.
I didn’t think hazing.. I thought… Hazed.. like hazy.. I thought it was a drug reference myself. I figured when I saw the headline that was what people were up in arms about.
I AM OUTRAGED BY THINGS!!!
RABBLE RABBLE
Harrumph harrumph
These parents need to be hazed.
Ice cream down the pants.
Not one Chet Haze joke? None?
I caught the led zep reference. Even though I’m confused.
Phish Food. Murdering music since 1978.
I love how many ppl on here are up in arms defending the name of ice cream lol…im offended by chunky monkey…but its so bomb…