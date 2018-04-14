Getty Image

I think we can all agree that music is pretty great, right? Whether it’s inoffensively wafting out of the speakers of your local Applebee’s and/or Chili’s, blasting out of the speakers of your car, or pumping through your earbuds during an intense workout, music is an art form that enhances everyday life in innumerable ways. That being said, sometimes you crave listening to something a little different while away the hours on that morning and evening commute. You can only run back that new Kacey Musgraves album so many times right?

Over the last decade, podcasts have risen to become one of the new, dominant mediums for intelligent conversation, impactful interviews, and new discovery. Favorite hosts become something like reliable friends you can return to and check in on at any time to seek out their wisdom or humor. While there are thousands of podcasts that touch on nearly every topic under the sun, the options for music lovers are patently overwhelming. With that in mind, here are 15 of the best rock, pop, and hip-hop podcasts to help you discover new artists, or go deep on old favorites.

Related: The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now