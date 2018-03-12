Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was interviewed by Lisa Stahl for 60 Minutes on Sunday night, and despite her best attempts to smile and word-salad her way through the line of questioning, it did not go great — putting it lightly. In the above clip, DeVos was asked to explain why it makes sense to take money away from a school that’s already not working and expect it to improve. It was a fairly straightforward question, but DeVos’ answer was mind-boggling.
“Well, we should be funding, and investing, in students,” she replied. “Not in school– school buildings, not in institutions, not in systems…”
Stahl then interrupted to call DeVos on her B.S., who then went on to point to Florida, making the claim that students who are given alternate education options other somehow improve public schools.
“Has that happened in Michigan?” Stahl continued. “We’re in Michigan, this is your home state.” DeVos enthusiastically replied that there were plenty of great options and choices for students in her state, but Stahl pressed further.
“Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?” she asked, point blank. “Uh, I don’t know. Overall, I can’t say overall that they have all gotten better,” DeVos replied.
“The whole state is not doing well,” Stahl pointed out. “Your argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better is not working in Michigan, where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here.”
“I hesitate to talk about all schools in general, because schools are made up of individual students attending them,” DeVos offered.
After some more back and forth, Stahl asked if DeVos has even seen the “really bad schools” in Michigan. “Maybe try to figure out what they’re doing?”
This administration is a shit show. I Just keep telling myself “it is only 7 more years, just 7 more years…”.
She’s a ridiculously rich PTA mom cosplaying government.
20 tweets and a statement about calling DeVos out on her b.s. Just the type of consideration I would expect to be given to such an important topic.
The fuck are you complaining about?
Uproxx’s own, Vinny Mancini is in there!
My complaint is that the article sacrifices thoughtful discussion and discourse for Twitter jokes and accusations without a conversation about the underlying topic. Is her response poor? Yes. Is her point of view bullshit as the author offers as a statement of fact? Like it or not, there is a debate there, which is an interesting discussion. That’s “the fuck” I’m complaining about.
Doesn’t the interview accomplish the goal of the article? Do we need the reactions of several nobodies from Twitter?
Counterpoint: I enjoyed reading the handful of twitter reactions more than your meaningless comment.
I’m guessing she’s always been rich, and never bothered with any education herself.
It’s very simple………rich people send their kids to private schools, so they get upset that they still need to pay taxes that go towards public schools, so people like Betsy DeVos make it their mission to lobby the government to divert the tax money that the rich people consider “theirs” over to private schools and programs that will personally benefit them, or at least their friends and peers. Why would anyone who sends their kids to public schools vote for these people?
The tax bill expanded 529 college savings plans to include paying for K-12 private education, so those parents you speak of got their tax break. Just take that private school tuition money and dump it into a 529 account first and then pay the tuition with it, problem solved.
What’s at issue here is that as public schools are deliberately elbowed out, private schools will rise to take their place. Many, many of these private schools will be religious in nature. So there you go. The end game here is to replace a secular public school education with a private Christian indoctrination. Next step after that will be to go after higher education, because an educated populace tends to vote more liberal/Democrat.
She’s a fucking too bag and another example of how trump is trying to kill the cabinet system.
I went to private school with her kids. Looks like that school is still doing just fine. even better than when I graduated 13 years ago.