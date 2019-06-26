Getty Image

Bill Cosby is trying to get out of jail again. The comedian, actor, and TV legend — currently serving three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison after being convicted of sexual assault — just filed a lengthy appeal that calls into question his accusers’ testimony, as per Deadline and CNN.

The 348-page appeal, filed by Cosby’s attorneys on Tuesday, calls into question his April 2018 trial for the aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand. Specifically the appeal takes umbrage with the five accusers who supplied additional testimony, which described incidents, some dating from decades prior to the 2004 case, that Cosby’s lawyers claim was too long ago, spread too far apart, as well as “strikingly dissimilar.”

“This evidence was used to strip Cosby of his presumption of innocence and to try to establish that Cosby had the propensity to sexually assault women,” the appeal reads. “This evidence never should have been admitted at trial.” The appeal concludes by saying, “it is requested that this Court reverse and award Cosby a new trial.”