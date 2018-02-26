Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Cosby, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 44

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of comedian Bill Cosby, has passed away at the age of 44. The news was initially reported by TMZ and subsequently confirmed by the Associated Press and USA Today, both of which received an official statement from family spokesperson Andrew Wyatt. “The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa,” Wyatt explained, “who recently died from renal disease.” TMZ did not immediately report the cause of death, but did note that Ensa “had significant medical issues” including “kidney issues,” for which she “possibly was in line for a transplant.”

According to USA Today, Ensa Cosby was a “strong defender” for her father and his reputation before and during his sexual assault trial last year:

“The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.”

She declared that her father had been “publicly lynched in the media,” that he was “innocent of the crimes alleged against him,” and that “racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.” Ensa is survived by her father and her mother, Camille Cosby, as well as her sisters Evin, Erika, and Erinn. Her brother Ennis was murdered during a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles in 1997. As for the case against her father, it ended in a mistrial, but prosecutors are preparing for a retrial scheduled to take place sometime in the spring.

(Via TMZ, Associated Press and USA Today)

