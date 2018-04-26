Bill Cosby Lashed Out At The District Attorney In Court After His Sexual Assault Guilty Verdict

#Bill Cosby
04.26.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Almost immediately after the jury read the guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial, the disgraced comedian had an outburst in the courtroom, lashing out and swearing at District Attorney Kevin Steele. As Philly.com reveals, the incident took place once Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele argued that Cosby’s bail should be revoked because he represents a flight risk due to his substantial resources.

Cosby immediately recoiled. “He doesn’t have a private plane, you a**hole,” Cosby yelled at Steele. “I’m sick of it, you a**hole.”

Ultimately, Cosby was allowed to remain free on bail while awaiting sentencing (he could see up to 30 years behind bars) but was told to stay at his home. Outside the courthouse, Cosby’s lead attorney, Tom Meseraeau, expressed his disappointment with the verdict and stated the defense’s plan to file an appeal.

Cosby was found guilty of three separate counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand. Each count carries a ten-year-sentence, but it is believed that Cosby will could them concurrently. His conviction has been hailed as a victory by the #MeToo movement.

(Via Philly.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Cosby
TAGSBILL COSBYSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP