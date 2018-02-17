Bill Maher Accuses Trump Of Being ‘A Traitor’ Following The Russia Indictments Handed Down By Robert Mueller

Managing Editor, Trending
02.17.18 18 Comments

Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 13 Russians and some businesses with connections to meddling in the 2016 election held to the headlines on Friday. It also gave Bill Maher a chance to celebrate in his monologue and pinpoint this as the moment where Donald Trump’s defenders have to start asking some real questions. The host calls Trump “plainly a traitor” while describing the type of activities these Russian “trolls” undertook to “sow discord” among Americans.

Maher also mentions how Trump broke another campaign promise by saying he wouldn’t cut Medicare, but then immediately did just that with the budget he just passed. The Real Time host speaks directly to the Trump supporters tuning in to hate-watch his show at this point, comparing them to Drew Barrymore’s character in 50 First Dates.

Later in the show, Maher was joined by former Mexican president and current Trump critic Vicente Fox to bash the president a little bit more, discuss the continued threat of “the wall” on the border with Mexico, and the general feeling towards the war on drugs. Fox came with a sign saying he “tunneled” his way to the interview and stood by his claim that Mexico would not pay for the “f*cken” wall.

