Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 13 Russians and some businesses with connections to meddling in the 2016 election held to the headlines on Friday. It also gave Bill Maher a chance to celebrate in his monologue and pinpoint this as the moment where Donald Trump’s defenders have to start asking some real questions. The host calls Trump “plainly a traitor” while describing the type of activities these Russian “trolls” undertook to “sow discord” among Americans.
Maher also mentions how Trump broke another campaign promise by saying he wouldn’t cut Medicare, but then immediately did just that with the budget he just passed. The Real Time host speaks directly to the Trump supporters tuning in to hate-watch his show at this point, comparing them to Drew Barrymore’s character in 50 First Dates.
Later in the show, Maher was joined by former Mexican president and current Trump critic Vicente Fox to bash the president a little bit more, discuss the continued threat of “the wall” on the border with Mexico, and the general feeling towards the war on drugs. Fox came with a sign saying he “tunneled” his way to the interview and stood by his claim that Mexico would not pay for the “f*cken” wall.
So if the indictments had anti Trump rallies being organized by Russians, (which it does) does that make Clinton a traitor?
Are you just being pedantic? Or do you not understand that the whole Russian agenda was making America worse, by deepening the divide between it’s citizens? They organized rallies at the same place same time for both Muslims and Anti-Muslim Texans. Because they are only pro-Russia. They are not pro-Trump, but because Trump becoming president was in their best interest, they worked to make it happen. OF FUCKING COURSE Russia would want the unqualified, temperamental, unprofessional, irrational man-baby ruling the US instead of an actual politician. That doesn’t make them pro-Trump or anti-Hillary, it just makes them anti-USA. The fact that a country dumping vast resources into getting whichever candidate was worse for America elected chose Trump tells you all you need to know.
So let me ask a basic question– if this is only smoke, and if the Russians never actually worked with the campaign, why the clamps on Steve Bannon via Executive Privilege? Why not just let him talk? We’re not talking about open hearings, we’re not talking about the airing of state secrets. It’s a Republican chaired committee. Seriously: why would you keep this going?
@MagnumOpus Fuckin’ A, brother.
Jesus Christ. The house is on fire and instead of noticing the impending danger you’re pointing out that the neighbor’s tree is also aflame. Trump won with the help of this disinformation campaign. Hilary didn’t. I would think that would clear up your little thought experiment up top. But something tells me you weren’t arguing in good faith.
@MagnumOpus I agree. He is all of the things you said (you left out narcissistic) but that doesn’t equate to traitor.
Then make a better case for how this implicates Hillary.
@Russell Wilson Phillips It doesn’t, no more than it implicates Trump.
@bawk …except for the fact that Hillary isn’t president. That’s a point you’re repeatedly glossing over.
God you’re fucking stupid.
It’s quite funny that a lot of this stretches back to pre-election and campaign. You know when the last group was running the WH and they ignored all of this. But that’s just my two cents.
Do you remember Hillary calling Trump a puppet? And you’re being willfully obtuse if you think for a second that the mouth breathing morons wouldn’t have screamed “deep State George Soros Benghazi” if Obama would have even uttered a sentence about Russian interference, much less taken any action. Mueller has trump and the rest of his brain dead followers backed in to a corner now. They can no longer claim it was a hoax. Keep blaming the previous administration and antagonizing the intelligence agencies. It’s working wonders.
I don’t give a shit about trump but that’s all anybody can talk about because it’s so easy and it allows you to bypass the fact that your savior and his followon were involved in all of this treAchery an by admitting that you would have to also assume responsibility which is something that the useless millennial left cannot do.
@This_isnt_kayfabe So both President Obama and Biden have spoken about this, and if the simplest answer is believed to be true, then the Administration was in a Catch-22.
The intel was given to them after Clinton and Trump were the nominees. If Obama says, “Russians are interfering with our elections and here’s the proof and this is how” it looks like he himself is meddling with the election, which, of course, he would have just by stating the facts. It also makes the Deep State people that think they’re the only ones that know about conspiracy theorist websites extra paranoid. And of course it makes the racists…well, still racist. Man, Sean Hannity would have died from happiness for such a spinnable story.
However, if they come out with the intel after the election and during the transition, then it makes the Obama administration look like sore losers and like they’re making excuses. If Hillary wins and they come out with it, it looks like Trump was robbed of the presidency even though the Russians were anti-Clinton.
They were very aware of this. It was just terrible timing. There’s absolutely nothing the Obama Administration could have said or done that close in the game to not have immediate backlash, taken out of context, or potentially make Trump look even more like an “underdog”…because somehow people believe(d) the billionaire sociopath from New York was a Washington outsider that gave a shit about jobs in rural random small town, but I digress…
Seriously though, put yourself in Obama’s shoes. Everyone knows you’re an adamant Hillary supporter and your dislike for Donald, and you get briefed about this weeks before the election, what would you have done as president?
“That’s all anyone can talk about” Yes, that tends to happen when you’re the president and you can’t tie your own shoes without fucking something up. But I’m sure you didn’t criticize Obama between 2008 and 2016. Oh wait, you’re shoehorning criticism of him in now.
I’d want the one who took millions for speeches and let me do anything in Syria or Ukraine or the idiot, can’t lose really. We did kill 300 russians this week, but it’s probably not being reported.
Yes, Occam’s razor is one sharp motherfucker. Which candidate was more likely to implement bipartisan sanctions against Russia? FYI, trump hasn’t implemented said sanctions. I wonder why he hasn’t gone around to it…
