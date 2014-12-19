Bill O’Reilly Finally Declares An End To The War On Christmas

It’s alright to praise Jesus, the war is over! Christmas is Christmas once again, so sayeth Bill O’Reilly. The pundit took to his show to crow about his victory in the long running “War on Christmas” following the release of a Pew Study that says 72% of Americans are cool with symbols like the Nativity being slapped on government property. From Yahoo News:
“I’ve been doing this for about 10 years, and this is the only year we have not had a store command its employees not to say ‘Merry Christmas,'” he said. “It’s over, we won. Anyone can say ‘Merry Christmas’ if they want to. They don’t have to — I’m not Stalin. But I’m very happy.”
“I might have just fulfilled my last obligation on earth,” O’Reilly joked.
And then Bill floated to the ceiling, blasted through sending rubble crashing down on top of Neil Cavuto, and finally took his rightful place in eternity next to Joseph Smith and Bumblebee Girl from that Blind Melon video.
Now as Yahoo News points out, O’Reilly’s co-workers at Fox News aren’t feeling the same way because they have programming scheduled for Christmas that toes the line and beats the drums of war. I think on a night when Stephen Colbert is leaving for the greener pastures of network television, we need to believe in Papa O’Reilly more than ever. He’s trying to drag us out of this quagmire we’ve been in for years now and bring the world back together for the holidays.
Maybe he’ll invite the Satanists on to really drive the message home. Extend that olive branch.
(Via Yahoo News)
Damn right he’s declaring it over. Because I won and there is no more Christmas.
The war’s over??? I never even got to fight…
If it’s his last obligation on Earth, then the only reason he hasn’t descended into Hell yet to serve as Kaddafi’s personal fluffer is all that air between his ears has superheated and it’s all he can do not to float off into the upper atmosphere.
[cdn.theatlantic.com]
Comments are over. @MakingFlowers wins
Bravo!!!!
Take a knee son, you win the internet for today.
To quote a great American “Fuck that noise”
Red meat post.
It was really touch-and-go for Christmas this past decade, but Bill saved it!
On to the next bullshit distraction.
I for one am just really glad the war’s over, and I’m super glad that we won!
72% of people being “cool” with religious displays on public property only shows how pitiful those people are in their understanding of the founding of our country. we live in a country based on the constitution and not majority opinions of ignorant people.
Wait, if saying “Merry Christmas” is all it would have taken to get Bill O’Reilly to leave Earth I would long ago have signed a petition to replace “Hello” with it.
What a “War on Christmas” would actually look like:
► [www.waronxmas.info]