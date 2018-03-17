Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher invited former Today and Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush to Real Time Friday night, calling it the latest chapter in his “rehabilitation for people who should not have been made to go away” series following Kathy Griffin’s appearance the prior week. And while Bush got it easy from Maher and was able to stand to defend himself, the rest of the Real Time panel wasn’t as keen to let the former TV personality walk away unscathed.

"This is my month to rehabilitate people who should not have been made to go away." Watch @BillMaher interview former 'Today' show co-host and infamous bus passenger Billy Bush LIVE on #RealTime. pic.twitter.com/60UabSgMHX — Real Time (@RealTimers) March 17, 2018

In reference to the controversial clip that threatened to derail Trump’s presidential campaign, Bush says he “probably would have just changed the topic” if given another chance on the bus with Trump and claimed that watching him take the presidency while losing his own career was “sh*tty” and defended the moment by noting his main thought was explaining to his bosses “how I lost Trump, the big fish” if he had tried to move away from “kissing butt.”

It’s clearly the type of thing you expect to hear in hindsight, especially when someone seems to be seeking rehabilitation. It also needs to be pointed out that Bush isn’t the villain of the story, but still stands as far less than a saint. It’s something panel members Pete Dominick and former White House adviser Nayyera Haq took time to point out when Bush discussed with the panel following his chat with Maher.