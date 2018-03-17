Billy Bush Tried To Show Growth On ‘Real Time’ Amid The Fallout From The Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

#Bill Maher #Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
03.17.18

Bill Maher invited former Today and Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush to Real Time Friday night, calling it the latest chapter in his “rehabilitation for people who should not have been made to go away” series following Kathy Griffin’s appearance the prior week. And while Bush got it easy from Maher and was able to stand to defend himself, the rest of the Real Time panel wasn’t as keen to let the former TV personality walk away unscathed.

In reference to the controversial clip that threatened to derail Trump’s presidential campaign, Bush says he “probably would have just changed the topic” if given another chance on the bus with Trump and claimed that watching him take the presidency while losing his own career was “sh*tty” and defended the moment by noting his main thought was explaining to his bosses “how I lost Trump, the big fish” if he had tried to move away from “kissing butt.”

It’s clearly the type of thing you expect to hear in hindsight, especially when someone seems to be seeking rehabilitation. It also needs to be pointed out that Bush isn’t the villain of the story, but still stands as far less than a saint. It’s something panel members Pete Dominick and former White House adviser Nayyera Haq took time to point out when Bush discussed with the panel following his chat with Maher.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Donald Trump
TAGSACCESS HOLLYWOODBILL MAHERbilly bushdonald trump

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP