Brennan Walker, a 14-year-old boy who nearly lost his life Thursday morning after missing his bus and trying to as for directions, is “happy [he] didn’t become… a statistic.” That’s because the student was immediately accused of attempted robbery and subsequently shot at by the older tenants of a home he approached in Rochester Hills, Michigan, a town just north of Detroit. The man who chased Walker outside and shot at him was later arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and taken into custody.

According to an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Walker claims things turned sour very quickly:

“I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady’s door. Then she started yelling at me and she was like, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun, I saw it and started to run. And that’s when I heard the gunshot,” he says.

“My mom says that black boys get shot because sometimes they don’t look their age, and I don’t look my age,” he added. “I’m 14, but I don’t look 14. I’m kind of happy that, like, I didn’t become a statistic.” WXYZ reports that after Brennan called his mother, Lisa Walker, sheriff’s deputies were quickly dispatched to the home to investigate. “If someone is running from your house and chase them outside and shoot at them, you’re going to have criminal charges coming from us,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Walkers are convinced that race was a factor in the shooter’s decision to pursue the teenager. “After watching [security video] and hearing the wife say ‘why did these people choose my house’ I knew it was racially motivated,” says Lisa. “I don’t know what other these people she could possible have been talking about.”

(Via Fox 2 Detroit and WXYZ)