Getty Image

Bob Woodward, the Washington Post investigative journalist who was instrumental in exposing the Nixon Watergate scandal in 1972, is about to release a new book called Fear: Trump in the White House, which is described as being “the most intimate portrait of a sitting president ever published during the president’s first years in office.” In writing the book, Woodward drew from hundreds of hours of in-depth interviews with firsthand sources including administration officials, who provided among other things, meeting notes, personal diaries, files, and other assorted documents.

Fear is being released on September 11, but in the meantime, excerpts are starting to surface, and they are about as damning as you would expect from the likes of Woodward. The bombshell look into the current administration reveals a White House in a constant state of disarray and turmoil, with those closest to President Donald Trump regarding him with anything from annoyed irritation to outright contempt.

We’ve rounded up the most bonkers nuggets so far, which are likely only going to be the tip of the iceberg.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly thinks about as highly of Trump as some might imagine:

Chief of staff John Kelly describes Trump as an “idiot” and “unhinged,” Woodward reports. Defense Secretary James Mattis describes Trump as having the understanding of “a fifth or sixth grader.” And Trump’s former personal lawyer John Dowd describes the President as “a fucking liar,” telling Trump he would end up in an “orange jump suit” if he testified to special counsel Robert Mueller. “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in crazytown,” Kelly is quoted as saying at a staff meeting in his office. “I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

Likewise, Trump seems to command about the same amount of respect from Secretary of Defense James Mattis: