Getty Image

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to offer some business advice to Boeing regarding their controversial 737 Max 8 aircraft after American and Southwest Airlines announced over the weekend that they’d continue to ground the planes until August. If you haven’t been following the story, the 737 Max 8 aircraft was grounded worldwide last month pending further investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration after two fatal crashes killed 346 people in just five months, and left the plane model riddled with controversy and safety concerns from both passengers and flight crews.

The President tweeted, “What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?”

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Boeing and the U.S. government share a close business relationship, with Washington Post reporting that since the first World War “the company and the country have relied upon one another, together creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, outfitting the United States with top military aircraft and supplying planes worldwide to allow the growth of passenger air travel and to boost U.S. exports.”

The United States was one of the last countries to issue a grounding order for the Boeing 737 Max 8 following last month’s fatal crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

After dishing out the business advice, the President turned his morning concerns to the Mueller report, Nancy Pelosi, and retweeted Cher, but the rest of Twitter didn’t let the tweet go so easily, taking the President’s remark as an opportunity to mention the several failed Trump business ventures, one of which included an unsuccessful airline, Trump Shuttle, Inc.

Guy who bought Eastern Airlines and re-branded it as Trump Airlines soon defaulted on his loans and had to turn the company over to creditors. https://t.co/v871EyQi31 https://t.co/TdxAswnZZJ — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 15, 2019

today I'll be flying on Trump Airlines to one of Trump's casinos while eating a Trump Steak and drinking Trump Water and reading Trump Magazine … oh wait I won't be doing any of those things because the genius in charge of them ran them straight the fuck into the fucking ground — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 15, 2019

Trump Taj Mahal

Trump Castle Hotel & Casino

Trump Plaza Casino

Trump Plaza Hotel

Trump Marina

Trump Steaks

GoTrump

Trump Airlines

Trump Vodka

Trump Mortgage

Trump: The Game

Trump Magazine

Trump Ice

Tour de Trump

Trump Network

Trumped! Radio Show Yeah, dude. You branded FAILURE. — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) April 15, 2019