The wave of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and news organizations that have been critical of President Trump — who has also been reliably critical of the media in response — continues. On Wednesday, we learned that explosive devices were mailed to the Obamas, the Clintons, and CNN, a day after George Soros also received a crude pipe bomb in the mail. Former AG Eric Holder, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) were also targeted, and Thursday resumes the trend with both Robert De Niro and Joe Biden being sent suspicious packages with telling similarities to the devices lurking within previous packages.
NBC News reports that the package en route to De Niro, a vocal Trump critic who recently hurled F-bombs at the president during an awards speech, was discovered at his Manhattan office building. Over in Delaware, two packages addressed to former VP Biden surfaced at separate postal facilities. A law enforcement official who spoke with the New York Times stated that the device sent to De Niro “appears to be from the same sender” as the other packages. The publication also notes that additional suspicious packages (addressed to unidentified recipients) were detected overnight amid an intense investigation:
The United States Postal Service records images of mail that comes into its system. Officials searched those images overnight and found several other suspicious packages, a law enforcement official said. It was not immediately clear how many they discovered.
A wide swath of investigators from New York to California to D.C. to Florida are devoted to the case, which (miraculously) has not yet injured anyone, although as CNN’s Jake Tapper noted on Twitter, the devices within these packages “were rudimentary but functional … Meaning the intent here was mass murder.” Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant as the manhunt for the perpetrator(s) responsible for the deliveries persists.
Very early Thursday morning, President Trump appeared to indirectly address speculation that his own incendiary rhetoric against the media may have inspired said perpetrator. And in doing so, he pointed the finger at the press. “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” he stated on Twitter. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”
(Via NBC News, New York Times, Chicago Tribune & CNN)
My town has gone full crazy over this. They have all embraced the conspiracy theories. Driving to work this morning passed town hall to see a group of trumpets holding signs that all pushed the conspiracy angle, saying its a false flag. I hate where I live. Even an NH state rep has been sharing it endlessly.
Jeez man. I thought I lived in a backwards ass part of the country. Until like 5 years ago it was illegal [and a sex crime] for people of the opposite gender to live together if they weren’t married or related.
But even we don’t have live false flag events.
They must have seen Bad Grandpa
Nobody has said it so I will. Lincoln Osiris was half right; you never go full retard. But the unspoken truth is, don’t go even half retard.
Turning a hundreds-of-years-old system of politics into a war of good and evil is narcissism no matter which side you’re on. You are not a hero fighting evil, you’re just another fucking idiot like the rest of us caught up this hell. If you think someone who holds the opposite opinion of you here is your enemy, you’re doing it wrong.
Feel free to prove me wrong by telling me to go fuck myself and that I’m nothing but a piece of shit, because I post here every day. That’ll show me.
100% agree with you
Thing is, Trump is just acting out like the Breitbarts/Fox News and other right-wing outlets. They’re all influenced by the fear based propaganda shoved out by these right-wing media outlets. Remember the death camps Obama was supposed to create during the health care debate? Remember when the tea party was raging about the national debt under Obama? The right wing media relies on fear based propaganda and after decades of BS right-wing conspiracies, we’ve arrived to the point where Right-Wing terrorists have become a bigger threat then the “others” that are demonized to scare voters into voting.
This is the biggest bomb DeNiro’s received in the mail since someone sent him the script for The Bridge of San Luis Rey.