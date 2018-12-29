YouTube

Bre Payton, a conservative journalist and commentator who made appearances on Fox News and One American News Network, died suddenly on Friday. She was 26 years old.

A native of California, Payton studied journalism at Patrick Henry College and was hired as a staff writer by The Federalist in 2015. In that short time, she quickly became a rising star amongst conservative circles.

On Thursday, a friend had found Payton unresponsive and barely breathing. Payton was taken to the hospital, where it was determined after a CT scan and extensive testing that she had H1N1 flu and possibly meningitis. Her condition did not improve. By Friday she had passed away.

“Bre brightened the lives of everyone around her,” read an obituary posted on The Federalist. “She was joyful, hard-working, and compassionate, and she leaves behind friends and colleagues for whom she brought nothing but sweetness and light.”