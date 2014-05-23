Brian Williams Has Landed An Exclusive Interview With Edward Snowden

Everyone’s favorite rapping newsman has landed the first American TV interview with NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden. Brian Williams sat down with Snowden for an interview that will air on May 28th at 10pm EST and it’s sure to garner plenty of debate from an already splintered public. From NBC News:

Williams’ in-person conversation with Snowden was conducted over the course of several hours and was shrouded in secrecy due to Snowden’s life in exile since leaking classified documents about U.S. surveillance programs a year ago. Williams also jointly interviewed Snowden and journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has reported stories based on the documents in media outlets around the world, about how they came to work together and the global debate sparked by their revelations.

NBC is touting the interview as “wide-ranging” and, given the announcement, they’re going heavy on the drama for this interview. Will Snowden finally be hit with the hard questions? Will Brian Williams secretly remove his mask to reveal Joe Biden? Will this finally settle the debate on Snowden being a hero or a villain? I’m going to go with none of the above, but I’m sure it’ll be an interesting interview.

It can’t be much worse than Bill O’Reilly’s Super Bowl interviews with the president. But it also can’t be much better than this classic James Brown interview I just thought about.

I just really didn’t want to end on such a dramatic note. Living in America!

(Via NBC News)