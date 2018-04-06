Britain Says It’s Pinpointed The Russian Military Lab Source Of The Nerve Agent Used To Poison An Ex-Spy

#Russia
04.06.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

According to a British intelligence briefing that was shared with its allies, the nerve agent poison used in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was manufactured at the Shikhany research facility in southwestern Russia. The facility sits about 600 miles away from Moscow. While Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack, Britain’s finger pointing at country’s leading chemical research base is the most specific accusation of its responsibility yet, via the Sunday Times.

So far, Britain and a number of its allies have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats to retaliate for the attack, and here’s more of about the facility:

Little else is known about the secretive military site because nobody can enter it without a permit. According to The Times, Shikhany is home to the Novichok chemical lab as well as cafés, groceries, hospitals, and schools.

A satellite image of Shikhany-2—the closed, military part of the town—shows dozens of buildings lined up in a row, some of which have parking lots. The exact location of the chemical weapons lab within the facility is not known.

On a more positive note, Yulia Skripal was upgraded from critical condition and said to be improving rapidly, and her father has now joined his daughter in improving and is responding well to treatment. However, they are both still hospitalized and being closely monitored.

(Via The Sunday Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSESPIONAGEMILITARYpoisonRUSSIASPIES

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP