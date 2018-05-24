Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brockhampton frontman Kevin Abstract recently took to Instagram Live to address recent allegations against fellow co-founder Ameer Vann and announce that the group’s next album, Puppy, may be delayed as the band sorts out their internal issues as a result. The video above comes courtesy of High Snobiety, who captured the Instagram livestream. Vann was recently accused by multiple women of emotional abuse and statutory rape.

According to Pitchfork, Vann was accused by singer-songwriter Rhett Rowan of “emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive” behavior during their relationship via Twitter. She went on to claim that he had sex with minors on tour with Brockhampton, while another Twitter user corroborated with similar claims from other women.

Vann responded on Twitter, saying, “I’ve been in relationships where I’ve fucked up and disrespected my partners. I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes. In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

I've been in relationships where I've fucked up and disrespected my partners. I've cheated and been dismissive to my exes. Throughout the past 3 years I've been working hard to reflect on myself and seek out help. It continues to be a learning process every day. — ameervann (@AmeerVann) May 12, 2018

In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody's consent. — ameervann (@AmeerVann) May 12, 2018

I'm sorry for cheating. I'm sorry for lying and letting my friends down. I'm sorry for placing my group mates in a difficult situation by not speaking to them about my past experiences earlier. I always hoped to set a good example to my fans. — ameervann (@AmeerVann) May 12, 2018

Apologies aren't enough. I really hope I can be an example of somebody who learned to grow from his mistakes and become a better person. — ameervann (@AmeerVann) May 12, 2018

In today’s Instagram Live address, Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton’s driving creative force and de facto leader, spoke on both the accusations and the state of the band’s endeavors going forward. “I don’t agree with anything Ameer has admitted to. He’s been getting help for over the past year,” he said, before stressing that Brockhampton’s members “hold each other accountable for any mistake” and that he’d never personally seen Vann hurt anyone.

“We’re probably gonna push the album back but I still want a single to come out next month,” he continued. “Having to deal with family problems in front of the world is very difficult, and I’m sorry if this isn’t enough. It’s heavy and I also understand if you’re mad and completely over it. I should have said something, I shouldn’t have been quiet for so long.”

The timing of both accusations and the delays come as a blow to Brockhampton, who just signed a six album deal with RCA Records and have committed to a strenuous touring schedule as part of their agreement. Without new music and facing a backlash from fans online where they built the majority of their fanbase, Brockhampton faces some difficult decisions in the coming months.