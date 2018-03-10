A shooting incident at a veterans’ home in Yountville, California came to a close Friday evening when, after hours of attempting to make contact with the alleged shooter, officers stormed the room where he was reportedly keeping hostages. According to CNN, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Chris Childs revealed that when officers stormed the room at The Pathway House just before 6 pm local time, they found that the gunman and all three hostages were already dead. “This is a tragic piece of news, one that we were really hoping we wouldn’t have to come before the public to give,” said Childs.
The Associated Press identified the gunman as 36-year-old Albert Wong, whose military records indicate was “an Army infantryman who served a year in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012” and “held a number of service awards, including one for expert marksmanship with a rifle.” The AP, CNN, and other outlets also identified Wong’s three apparent victims as Executive Director Christine Loeber, Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, and Jennifer Gonzalez, who worked as a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.
Authorities also revealed that Wong, who reportedly slipped onto the premises during a going-away party for two employees, was a former client of The Pathway House. State Sen. Bill Dodd told CNN that Wong was released two weeks ago from the private nonprofit facility, which treats veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Otherwise, investigators are still trying to determine what precisely happened on Friday, though that didn’t stop President Trump from tweeting about the “tragic situation” early Saturday morning.
(Via CNN / Associated Press)
Thoughts and prayers.
Ts&Ps!
These are the “trained veterans” the right wants posted up at our schools, yeah?
Fuck off
“Guy was in Iraq and might have some psychological side effects from his deployment? Fuck it, give him two guns!”
Kayfabe, that’s not an answer to his question. Yes or no, prior to this incident, this is exactly the type of guy you’d want to arm and put around school kids: yes or no?
Considering he was in a home for Veterans, at 36, no he’s not a person I’d want owning a gun or a person protecting a school. I don’t believe in any of that stupid shit. Do I believe in the legal ownership of guns, sure. Do I own a gun, no. Do I care to own a gun, no.
What pisses me off is, is assholes like his crying over other shoot ups and then cracking jokes about this because it’s a veteran. Fucking clowns who don’t care about anything other than their own neckbeards and stirring the pot. Probably haven’t contributed in any way to anything and still bitch about their liberal arts degrees not making them the millions they thought they would.
So if a good guy with a gun can also be a bad guy with a gun, should we maybe try to take gun out of the equation?
“You know what beats a gun? A grenade launcher!” – NRA next week.
I love coming to the comments section to see mutual masturbation of everyone spouting gun bans. There’s 300 million guns owned in the US right now…are you suggesting confiscation or just no more guns going forward? Either way, you’re not fixing the problem. You think “thoughts and prayers” is an empty gesture? It’s nothing compared to going to a second rate news site’s comment section and typing “BAN ALL GUNS”.
It’s amazinf the double talk your morons pull. Bunch of neck bearded dipshits.
Self projecting much?
@This_isnt_kayfabe
With Kayfabe, it’s more like neck fuzz. It’s just not there yet. He gets a lot of ribbing from his buddies over at 4Chan because of it, their neckbeards are full and luscious.
So he was actively receiving mental health care for PTSD through the state Veterans Affairs agency and yet he was still legally able to possess firearms. Hmmm. Guess there was no way to prevent this then. I would just like to point out that last year the NRA backed federal legislation that would prohibit the government from adding the names of mentally-ill veterans (based on the recommendation of the VA) to the list of prohibited gun buyers.
Oh @ak if anybody could make a great victim of a mass shooting it would be you and your parents who never aborted you when they should have.
This entire comment section seems counterproductive.
Y’all need to get your asses to church.