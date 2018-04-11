Getty Image

In March, the UK’s Channel 4 broadcast a stunning report where it secretly videotaped right-wing data operation Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix bragging that his firm uses sex workers in order to entrap politicians. Nix was quickly suspended after the video was published, and now his replacement is stepping down from his position as the acting CEO (to return to his previous position at the firm), too.

The news was announced Wednesday in a statement released by the firm’s board of directors:

The Board has announced today that Dr. Alexander Tayler has stepped down as acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica and will resume his former position as Chief Data Officer in order to focus on the various technical investigations and inquiries. We would like to thank Dr. Tayler for his service in what has been a challenging time for the company.

The news is the second big blow to Cambridge Analytica, which worked in an effort to get Trump elected, of the day. During his second day of testimony in front of the U.S. Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that his data was included in the breach conducted by Cambridge Analytica that affected over 87 million Facebook users. With both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica now facing a class action lawsuit, this story isn’t even close to over yet.

