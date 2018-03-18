Getty Image

The fallout continues surrounding the massive harvesting of Facebook data that Cambridge Analytica, the tech firm used by Donald Trump’s election campaign, used to help sway the 2016 presidential election. The bombshell came to light after a former Cambridge Analytica employee, Christopher Wylie, told The Observer how the tech company exploited Facebook to acquire this data and “target the inner demons” of the 50 million users in question.

Although Facebook has vowed to take action against Cambridge Analytica (while also denying that a data breach occurred), they’ve now taken the unsavory step of banning the whistleblower. On Sunday morning, Wylie tweeted a screencap to prove that his account has been disabled.