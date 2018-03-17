Getty Image

Newly revealed reports have uncovered exactly how a data firm exploited Facebook info from millions of people in order to help sway the 2016 presidential election. Cambridge Analytica, a tech company owned by the hedge fund billionaire and right-wing donor Robert Mercer, reportedly harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million unsuspecting users without their permission to help sway the American electorate to vote for Donald Trump. At the time, the operation had been headed by Steve Bannon, who has since parted company with Mercer.

Christopher Wylie, a Cambridge Analytica co-founder who worked there until late 2014, has come forward to expose the unscrupulous practices of his former employer. “Rules don’t matter for them. For them, this is a war, and it’s all fair,” Wylie told the New York Times in a new bombshell report. “They want to fight a culture war in America. Cambridge Analytica was supposed to be the arsenal of weapons to fight that culture war.”

Speaking with the Observer, Wylie gave a particularly nefarious soundbite as to how the company exploited Facebook users data against them: