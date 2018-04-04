China Retaliates Against The U.S. With Even More Tariffs, Prompting The Stock Market To Plummet

#Money #Business #China #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.04.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

The day after the United States outlined what specific Chinese imports would be counted among the previously announced $50 billion in new tariffs, China retaliated with a similar list of new duties for American products like soybeans, airplanes, and cars. According to Reuters, the rapidness with which China’s government responded to the White House’s Tuesday announcement with its own new list of tariffs caused the U.S. Stock Market to plummet as soon as it opened for business Wednesday morning.

Despite these latest developments, however, President Trump took to Twitter to denounce the trade war and China’s response. After beginning the day’s “executive time” with yet another tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump declared, “We are not in a trade war with China”:

“[T]hat war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!”

The president also protested, “When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose!” — a reference to what Trump believes the country’s trade and goods deficit with China was in 2017. As The Guardian was quick to point out, however, his “nice round number” is quite false, as the actual number is more like $375.2 billion.

As for Wednesday’s stock market opening, the Dow Jones industrial average fell by 480 points soon after the opening bell, thereby wiping two percent off the benchmark index. The S&P and Nasdaq indexes were also down by 38 and 120 points respectively, but never fear! There’s absolutely no trade war happening right now between China and the U.S.

(Via Reuters and The Guardian)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business#China#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBUSINESSCHINAdonald trumpmoneyPolitics

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP