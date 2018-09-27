Fox News’ Chris Wallace Warns Republicans Not To ‘Disregard’ Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh Testimony

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave emotional testimony on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee, to which she accused President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, of sexually assaulting her during a party when the two were in high school. With so much riding on Kavanaugh’s confirmation when it comes to the rights of women, Democrats are reasonably arguing that these very serious allegations should disqualify him from a seat on the highest federal judiciary court in the United States. And it would appear that even some conservatives agree.

While covering the hearing, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace seemed to unequivocally take the side of Ford, warning that Republicans shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss her testimony.

“I think it’s important that we distinguish between what’s legitimate and serious and what clearly seems less so,” Wallace said, adding that like a lot of American families, his family had spent the week debating the allegations.

