Getty Image

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave emotional testimony on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee, to which she accused President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, of sexually assaulting her during a party when the two were in high school. With so much riding on Kavanaugh’s confirmation when it comes to the rights of women, Democrats are reasonably arguing that these very serious allegations should disqualify him from a seat on the highest federal judiciary court in the United States. And it would appear that even some conservatives agree.

While covering the hearing, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace seemed to unequivocally take the side of Ford, warning that Republicans shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss her testimony.

Fox News' CHRIS WALLACE says in wake of Kavanaugh allegations "two of my daughters have told me stories that I have never heard before about things that happened in high school & hadn't told their parents… I don't this we can disregard Ford and the seriousness of this." pic.twitter.com/5lKaTDo9Cy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

“I think it’s important that we distinguish between what’s legitimate and serious and what clearly seems less so,” Wallace said, adding that like a lot of American families, his family had spent the week debating the allegations.