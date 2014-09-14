Christy Mack Posted An Update About Her Condition Post-War Machine Brutality

Last month, porn star Christy Mack was allegedly (“allegedly”) beaten, tortured and almost murdered by her ex-boyfriend, former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver. Since his capture, Mack’s friends and co-workers have raised over $93,000 to aid in her medical costs. The only major update has been Koppenhaver in court, saying “War Machine” is a character he plays. A character that almost killed a lady in real life.

Mack posted her first update in a while on Sunday afternoon, and it’s good news. She attended a charity event for Face Forward, a non-profit that funds reconstructive surgeries for women and children, and got to dress up and wear makeup for the first time. It made her feel “more normal, and beautiful for the first time in a very long time.” Via Twitter:

Hopefully the next month will show the same amount of progress, and she’ll be able to move forward after this horrible summer. And hey, here’s to hoping the men in her life stop playing characters.