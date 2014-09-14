Christy Mack Posted An Update About Her Condition Post-War Machine Brutality

Last month, porn star Christy Mack was allegedly (“allegedly”) beaten, tortured and almost murdered by her ex-boyfriend, former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver. Since his capture, Mack’s friends and co-workers have raised over $93,000 to aid in her medical costs. The only major update has been Koppenhaver in court, saying “War Machine” is a character he plays. A character that almost killed a lady in real life.
Mack posted her first update in a while on Sunday afternoon, and it’s good news. She attended a charity event for Face Forward, a non-profit that funds reconstructive surgeries for women and children, and got to dress up and wear makeup for the first time. It made her feel “more normal, and beautiful for the first time in a very long time.” Via Twitter:
Hopefully the next month will show the same amount of progress, and she’ll be able to move forward after this horrible summer. And hey, here’s to hoping the men in her life stop playing characters.
Heartwarming to see that things are working out for her.
To survive all the trauma that she did is something almost super human.
Great to see that she’s recovering.
Now here’s hoping that the book gets thrown at War Machine.
A large book. Filled with anthrax and made out of bricks.
The whole “I’m playing a character” thing is a legit excuse for outrageous and offensive speech.But it doesn’t work as well for felony assault, because the dude’s fists are very real.
Pretty remarkable she looks normal at all considering all those fractures in her face at first. Plus to have all of her motor functions intact(aside from the lip thing she mentioned) is lucky too.
I was lucky enough to not grow up with violence I’m my family. So seeing this kind of thing is still shocking to me. Hopefully this story highlights the problems with arguments some people are making in other recent high profile DV cases.
There actually have been some other developments.
Most of her medical treatment is being donated, so a chunk of that money is being donated to charities.
And they also released the police response timeline to the initial call (and hangup) that had idiots defending WM saying “Oh well she said she called 911 so where’s the log? Why didn’t the cops show up?” (Because they went to the wrong house). And even once she escaped it took 2 calls to 911, like 20 minutes apart, from the neighbor to get a response….which took an additional 17 minutes IIRC. So, had the cops listened to the neighbor whose house they showed up at mistakenly, and gone next door….the entire saga would have ended at like 1:30 and not 4:00.
There have also been articles about War Machine’s giant cuntbag of a brother attacking CM on Twitter and saying he doesn’t condone violence against women but would shoot his woman if she cheated.
All very entertaining. And I’m sure these updated won’t quell the “See! She wasn’t really THAT injured!” line from the jerkoff misogynists and defenders.
She’s donating it to domestic violence charities and shelters.
She’s been very clear about everything on Twitter.
Well when someone tries to kill you you can do whatever you want with the donations (although I doubt many people will be lining up to donate to an asshole…yeah, I remember you trolling all these threads trying to find any way to smear her you can).
Sorry you’re uncomfortable with the money going to help women in similar situations. If anything I’d call that more noble because the money is going to help unnamed victims of the situation and not just someone garnering those donations because they are famous (when they can get the work done for free because of that). She didn’t set up the donation site, someone else did.
And no. It’s not a “write off” for her. That was just idiotic.
Perhaps use the money to assist in leaving the industry. Sweet girl but she will keep making dumb decisions. And if she stays in an environment as unhealthy as porn, she’ll likely end up dead quite soon.
She retired a year ago.
That’s right, I forgot about the epidemic of dead pornstars we’ve been trying to deal with for the past couple decades.
unsure if mattyj is serious, as there are quite a few dead porn actresses.
Pretty sure that’s sarcasm. Even if the death rate of pornstars is higher than average, it is far from the expected outcome of a career in porn. Therefore the statement, “And if she stays in an environment as unhealthy as porn, she’ll likely end up dead quite soon,” makes zero fucking sense.
Translation:
“I’m only comfortable donating money for THIS SPECIFIC PERSON…. any other victims of similar domestic violence can go fuck themselves.”
Ahhh, the internet.
Mm. That’s cute and you actually remember quite incorrectly. Luckily you can easily read through any and all of my posts on this or any other subject.
And donations going to help a domestic violence victim going to help many other domestic violence victims isn’t “going somewhere else”. And she doesn’t “plan to donate it”. It’s not in her possession. Money donated in her name can be distributed however she sees fit. You’re very very dumb. Maybe talk to the IRS sometime. See if you can get them to go after war vets who have houses donated to them. They’d probably love to hear how you think those lazy a-holes should be hit with an $80,000 tax bill.
Are you mkope? Seriously….are you? Because your efforts to make this a nefarious thing from the very beginning are very curious.
Although even if she DID have to pay tax on accepting and passing on a donation, I also enjoy the notion that you assume she doesn’t intend to pay those taxes, or you know….have an accountant who deals with that.
I’m sure you’re happy the money is going to help domestic violence victims.
People who think women sometimes deserve to be beaten really love it when they are provided resources to help themselves get out of those situations.
You didn’t answer my question from awhile ago.
Quite sure you don’t have to though.
Had to do some homework to find that huh?
You’ll probably notice I generally take issue with all assholes who engage in obsessive victim blaming regardless of my opinion of the victim in question.
I don’t want to fuck Adrian Peterson’s son but you can find comments I’ve made in defense of him. But that little fucker totally deserved it too in your opinion no doubt.
“Luckily you can easily read through any and all of my posts on this or any other subject.” is “vehemently denying” something…
and
“Oh, and I probably won’t get “property of” my attacker tatted on me, or still hang out with them after they have beaten my ass previously, or laugh off jokes that they were going to kill me and say “I’d probably deserve it”, or give them a key to my home after they have beaten my ass, or disregard all of my friends telling me I should stay away from my attacker.”
Isn’t a list of reasons the victim is to blame.
K. Cool story bro.
@whatitiz73 “It seemed like a huge waste to me that $100k was going toward injury that could have easily been prevented, if she had any sense.”
That’s pretty much blaming the victim right there. You clearly don’t know how mental abuse works, because you haven’t yet worked out your own mental problems. I truly help you get the counseling you need.
You donated money to a pornstar and now you’re concerned how she spends it? Fuck you.
When collections are taken up, it’s actually pretty fucking common for unused money to be donated to charity. I hope you have similar indignation for cancer patients who pass money on to research. (It’s cool, I get that you were hoping to get angry about her pocketing the money; gotta be angry about something!)
And can we add “white knight” to the list of words and phrases that grown-ass men can’t say? Great.
@whatitiz73 ” It seemed like a huge waste to me that $100k was going toward injury that could have easily been prevented, if she had any sense.” Seriously? Just about anything can be easily prevented, but it doesn’t mean that it won’t happen. What if this happened to your sisters, cousins, good friends, your own mother? You can’t sit there and say, “It would never happen to them because *insert inane reasons as to why it will happen to everyone else but me or anyone I know here*.” I was in an abusive relationship. I’ve had my nose split open, my head slammed into the walls and the floor, and him pinning me down on a bed with both hands around my neck, choking me to the point of just about losing consciousness. All of this happened on just one night where he decided it’d be a good idea to use me as his punching bag. Could it have been prevented? Maybe. But what would I have had to do differently so he didn’t snap? Nothing. I existed, I was there and that’s all that was needed. Then again, I must have no sense since it happened in the first place. Your bullshit comments could have also been easily prevented, but you just had to comment, and then keep replying when called out for your bullshit. Just stop while you’re ahead, but that would take common sense, of which you’ve proven you have none.
@Phrasing
“Ok Ted, you donated $100 to little Billy’s cancer treatments. In total $100,000 was raised, but he died after only using 14% of the funds raised. So we are sending you back a check for $86 because we have nothing better to do with the time we’ve donated to a charitable endeavor than doing this.”
@mattyj – How could you forget? There are a lot of dead pornstars. Not too difficult to find the data. And I truly hope you’re not saying the world of porn is where people head to in an effort to live and work for a long time. Ever notice how nearly all actors/actresses try to make a bucket of cash and bail ASAP? Why would that be?
the average person doesnt prefer porn as their first go to job.
Its a dangerous buisness but it makes money. Someone people dont have a lot of options.
Im glad that she is doing well. Im glad she is making good use of the donations. I cant imagine how many people have kept donations to themselves. I hope that guy rots in prison. Nobody deserves that treatment. Christy Mack is a woman I look up too. If you degrade her for her passed job then you can fuck off.
He’s mad for all the OTHER people who were “ripped off” by their charitable donations being donated to charity.
So he’s not actually just a giant cunt who is looking to bash a woman for either no reason whatsoever, or secret reasons known only to him. He’s just concerned about those people who actually cared enough to donate.
I hope the irony of you blaming women for their beatings because they are too dumb to leave isn’t lost on you every time you return to this conversation.
And I think most women would agree that you could use a good solid beating.
Here’s the problem I have with stories like this: this woman wasn’t randomly beaten. She chose to date a dude that beats people until they’re bloody and unconscious for a living, taking a litany of blows to the head in the process. I feel like we’re getting upset at a bull for goring a matador. The dude will likely be diagnosed with encephalopathy later in life. He spends all day convincing himself he can physically destroy people. He’s basically a super-strong, mental retard that is constantly told how great he is for hurting people
It just seems like she knowingly made a really, really bad decision to date this guy. It doesn’t excuse what he did. He still needs to pay, a lot. But it is so hard to feel bad for her.
it’s not hard for me to feel bad for her at all, and I’m kind of a bitch. You just think she had it coming. You have rules about who this kind of beating should be applied to — and it’s “really bad” or just “kind of bad” depending on who gets it. It’s a shame you feel that way; I honestly find it pretty sad and hopeless. I hope things remain very simple and straightforward in your life so you don’t have to deal with complicated feelings about people, love, motivation, decision-making, anger, hope, and family. Good luck.
