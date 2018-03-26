Claire Foy Was ‘Not Surprised’ At The Eyebrow-Raising Nature Of Her ‘The Crown’ Pay Controversy

#Netflix
News Editor
03.25.18

Netflix

A few months ago, people weren’t pleased over revelations that Mark Walhberg made 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams for All The Money In The World reshoots and eight times her total salary for the film. A similar reaction erupted last week when Left Bank Pictures, the producers behind Netflix’s The Crown, admitted to Deadline’s Peter White that Claire Foy made less to play Queen Elizabeth II — the lead character in a female-driven show — than Matt Smith did to play Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on the show’s first two seasons.

Subsequently, Left Bank Creative Director Suzanne Mackie pledged that this discrepancy would not recur in the show’s next two seasons (where Foy and Smith will be replaced by Olivia Colman and an unknown actor) because “going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen.” Speaking with EW, Foy says that she’s not shocked at how people got worked up over the salaries:

“I’m surprised because I’m at the center of it, and anything that I’m at the center of like that is very very odd, and feels very very out of ordinary. But I’m not [surprised about the interest in the story] in the sense that it was a female-led drama. I’m not surprised that people saw [the story] and went, ‘Oh, that’s a bit odd.’ But I know that Matt feels the same that I do, that it’s odd to find yourself at the center [of a story] that you didn’t particularly ask for.”

No one’s spoken up to detail how exactly much Smith (who rode in after his turn in Doctor Who) was paid per episode, but Foy earned a $40,000 per episode salary. After this story and her rising notoriety within the newly released Steven Soderbergh film, Unsane, perhaps her value will never be questioned again.

(Via EW, Deadline, TIME & Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSclaire foyNETFLIXSALARYThe Crown

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP