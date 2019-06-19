Getty Image

Hours after repeating his belief that DNA evidence has not exonerated the Central Park Five, the president of the United States formally launched his 2020 presidential re-election campaign. It was via a rally, of course, set in Orlando, Florida. You could have watched the whole thing on Fox News, of course. MSNBC didn’t air it. Nor did CNN, at least after the first five minutes or so.

According to The Daily Beast, the news network decided to pull the plug on Donald Trump’s speech around the second time, in five minutes, he got around to ginning up his fanbase over the “fake news media.” Complaining, once more, about how they cover things a sitting president does, Trump whipped them into a fury, getting them do the chants they so love. Eventually chants of “fake news” turned into “CNN sucks,” at which point the channel thought it wise to ditch it for anything else.

Here’s around the moment CNN peaced out.