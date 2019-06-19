CNN Stopped Airing Trump’s Campaign Speech After The Crowd Started Chanting ‘CNN Sucks’

06.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

PENSACOLA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during his rally at the Pensacola Bay Center on September 9, 2016 in Pensacola, Florida. Polls show that Trump and Clinton are tied in Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Hours after repeating his belief that DNA evidence has not exonerated the Central Park Five, the president of the United States formally launched his 2020 presidential re-election campaign. It was via a rally, of course, set in Orlando, Florida. You could have watched the whole thing on Fox News, of course. MSNBC didn’t air it. Nor did CNN, at least after the first five minutes or so.

According to The Daily Beast, the news network decided to pull the plug on Donald Trump’s speech around the second time, in five minutes, he got around to ginning up his fanbase over the “fake news media.” Complaining, once more, about how they cover things a sitting president does, Trump whipped them into a fury, getting them do the chants they so love. Eventually chants of “fake news” turned into “CNN sucks,” at which point the channel thought it wise to ditch it for anything else.

Here’s around the moment CNN peaced out.

