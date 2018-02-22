A Grieving Father Takes Marco Rubio To Task For His ‘Pathetically Weak’ Remarks After The Florida School Shooting

#March For Our Lives
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has been under seige for his A+ NRA rating (reinforced by campaign donations) and solid pro-gun stance following the Florida school shooting. He knew that he’d be facing a hostile audience at the CNN Town Hall where teenage survivors demanded action, and the audience did not disappoint Rubio’s expectations in that regard. Rubio faced an interrogation by Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jamie, when she was shot in the back by Nikolas Cruz. Guttenberg cut straight to the chase by assessing post-massacre remarks by Rubio (and President Trump) as “pathetically weak.” Guttenberg then issued a demand:

“Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak … So you and I are now eye to eye. Because I want to like you. Look at me and tell me. Guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week. And look at me and tell me you accept it and you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Rubio, who stonily stood by while he Guttenberg berated him, then began to repeat part of what he said this week (to a booing audience). He stated, “The problems that we saw this week cannot be solved by gun laws alone.”

Guttenberg continued to express disbelief at Rubio’s remarks, and then the senator — who looked like he wanted to evaporate — offered that he would support legislation to prohibit an 18-year-old from purchasing a rifle. He also expressed support for the banning of bump stocks and expanding the background-check system, but Rubio insisted that he doesn’t think a law would have stopped Cruz’s killing spree. Watch the full segment below.

(Via CNN)

