What do you do when you have run out of plausible theories to report or make-up on the spot? You do what Don Lemon did and just start throwing out plots from TV shows, or maybe even just read off things under a Snapple cap. Whatever, man. Via Mediaite:
CNN’s Don Lemon has been entertaining all sorts of theories about the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, including the chance something “supernatural” happened, but on Wednesday night, he actually asked panelists about the possibility a black hole was involved.
Lemon brought this up along with other “conspiracy theories” people have been floating on Twitter, including people noting the eerie parallels to Lost and The Twilight Zone, and wondered, “is it preposterous” to consider a black hole as a possibility?
Yes, Don, it is preposterous. CNN might as well get Alex Jones to host and cover the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. This plane really disappeared because the New World Order is using it as a cover to hide the false flag operation happening in Ukraine by the space lizards from the hollow Moon disguised as Russian soldiers to cause an international event. Or, it just crashed in the Indian Ocean.
You missed the best part.
Schiavo’s response: “Well, you know, even a small black hole would suck in our entire universe, so we know it’s not that. The Bermuda Triangle is often weather, and LOST is a, uh, TV show. “
Good look, I didn’t want to have to be the one to explain what a black hole is.
That’s a pretty good response; woulda expected Schiavo’s response to be along the lines of “Uuhhhhhhhhh”
My response would have been “shut the fuck up”, which is probably one of many reasons I don’t have a TV show.
Aren’t there like a lot of black holes that don’t suck in our universe? i.e., all of them.
Read thing off a Snapple cap
Wish I could embed this:
[cdn.inquisitr.com]
When did Perd Hapley get a show on CNN?
The end of television news. Wrap it up, we’re done here.
I am beginning to think television news is trying to get on the Daily show with their preposterous ideas. I’m. Sure the daily show has to pay for the clips.
If anybody is thinking of making a clever “black hole/Don Lemon’s gay” quip, don’t. That wouldn’t be nice…
Joking about the black hole between his ears is more acceptable
Have we considered that the plane might have traveled back in time and the passengers (or at least those that were asleep) landed at an empty airport in Maine and have to figure out what’s going on while on a time crunch to escape floating, teethy CGI balls that literally eat the past?
…all the while Cousin Balki acts like a douche.
No no no. Langoliers would be a shitty end to this.
“A small black hole would suck in our entire universe.” God I hate humanity so much.
Yep, that whole segment made me want to rip my flat screen off my wall and break it like a baseball bat. “I know it’s preposterous…..but is it preposterous?”…“A small black hole would suck in our entire universe.” NO.