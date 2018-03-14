Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania special election for the 18th congressional district proved to be an unexpectedly exciting endeavor. The Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, current state House representative Rick Saccone, found a real challenge from Democrat Conor Lamb in a typically red congressional district that went to Trump (by double digits) in 2016. Each candidate pulled forth at different points during the evening, but in the end, absentee ballots counted in the harsh daylight appear to have pushed Lamb toward a razor-thin victory.
Once 100% of precincts reported on Tuesday night, Lamb was only ahead by 95 votes with the absentee ballots yet to be counted, but he nonetheless (despite both CNN and New York Times declining to project a winner) claimed victory in a speech: “Tonight we celebrate regaining our voice and our vote in the great business of governing this country we love.”
CNN now reports that Lamb (a Marine veteran) leads by 627 ballots after the counting of absentee votes. However, his victory is not yet certain due to some outstanding military, overseas, and provisional ballots, which may not be squared away until March 20. And it’s likely that a such narrowly contested race will also see the demand for a recount, especially in a year like this one, in which every congressional seat matters.
Even if Rick Saccone would have won by a close margin, the blue wave that turned out for this special election — which is a continuation of the trend that began in Texas last week — points toward a possible bloodbath for November. With the current House numbers (193 Democrats and 238 Republicans) looking the way they do, the GOP should be concerned that Democrats could reach the magical 218 number required to nab control. Also, Fox and Friends suggesting Lamb won because he’s “cute” is probably not a great strategy to adopt.
You done fucked up, D-D-onald.
Also looks like all that bluster about a steel tariff didn’t do enough.
Nvm, Lamb is pro-tariff.
Nor did that tax cut seem to propel the Republican to victory in this overwhelmingly white and blue collar district. Huh. Not a good sign for the GOP, since the only thing they really have to run on is the economy.
I thought he disapproved of Trump’s tariff’s and thought a more nuanced approach was good? Am I wrong? Thinking of someone else?
Loving the Republican spin on this. “If it weren’t for Trump’s visit, the Democrat would have won in blowout!” Just keep right on sucking that spray-tanned orange dick to victory in November’s midterms.
I like the “he’s only won because he’s good-looking” argument even better.
So the Republican spin on this is “sure we lost — but only by a little and to a cute guy”? Interesting.
But whatever — so long as Trump’s antics keep voters moving away from him and the party he (currently) claims to be a part of, the better. The GOP sold their soul to a carnival huckster; now they get to reap the “benefits.”
Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.
Why can’t republicans just get over the fact that they lost this election? There shouldn’t be any recounts, they should just accept defeat and stop whining about it already. Yeesh.
Sore Loserman!
Have they started making unfounded claims of massive voter fraud yet? Give them time…
As a resident of PA-18…. holy shit he won? That said, if you look at the actual politics of Lamb, he’s basically Republican Light. Still a nice big fuck you to Trump…
Control of the house is control of the house. Even if it means electing more center-right leaning Dems. And to be honest, the Dems don’t need hyper-leftists in their ranks. The party needs to refocus it’s sights closer to center-groove.
@iDrewApony That’s the worst possible take. Progressives can win if they have the backing. Bernie won EVERY SINGLE WV district in the primary.
“Refocus it’s sights closer to center-groove”? That’s exactly how they lost to a retarded game show host.
@iDrewApony I think the left needs to move to politicians who won’t accept corporate / special interest money, and hammer that fact the fuck home. Public funding will lead to attention to public interests. Private funding will have politicians focusing on private interests.
Blue collar workers would likely accept the message of “those assholes don’t care about you, they care about Corporation X, Y, & Z…. and here’s proof how/why.”
@johnnysplendid A progressive liberal candidate was never going to win in PA-18. You have to run people who are good fits for the district. PA-18 is extremely conservative.
Here’s a good example of what happens when you don’t do that: yesterday there was also a special election to fill a Tennessee State Senate seat. Democrats ran a progressive liberal “openly atheist” candidate who ran an atheist organization called “Recovering From Religion.” Hey, I personally am fully on board with that. But it seems the residents of that State Senate district were not. She got absolutely crushed by her Republican opponent. Wasn’t even close. She got annihilated by over 40 points. And that, my friend, is what happens when you run a militant atheist liberal in the middle of the Bible Belt. Shall we hang our hats on the fact that we ran a progressive liberal candidate who got utterly destroyed in the polls rather than a Blue Dog who might have actually been competitive there?
That’s nice and all, but he’s very much a blue dog. Love the pro-union stance, but this district won’t even look like this by the end of the year. Let him have his 8 months, then get an actual leftist candidate in there.