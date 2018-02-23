Trump Actually Talked About How He Tries ‘Like Hell To Hide’ His Baldness

#Donald Trump
News Editor
02.23.18 12 Comments

Last year, President Trump spent his CPAC address railing against “fake news,” but this year, things took a very comedic turn. It’s an odd approach to take a week after a school shooting, but Trump was also playing to a conservative audience who’s not interested in gun control, so he began with a performance art piece about … his hair? Yes, he did.

Trump actually admired himself on the video boards while declaring, “I try like hell to hide the bald spot, folks.” He gave his fans a 3-D view of his carefully molded coif while adding, “It doesn’t look bad.”

This bit of weirdness must be a response to those viral videos of the Trump hairpiece recently losing a battle with the wind while its owner boarded Air Force One. Late night talk show hosts had a grand time marveling at the modern wonder and calling in stylists for commentary, and Seth Meyers even got a little petty. Perhaps Trump wants everyone to know that he’s fine with all the hair jokes, but the jabs clearly get under his skin. He’d love for people to believe he’s cool with being teased, but he’ll only address the matter when his hair looks “perfect.” It’s truly an example of peak 2018.

(Via MSNBC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCPACdonald trumpDONALD TRUMP'S HAIR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP