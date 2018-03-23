UPROXX/Shutterstock

In an ocean of change, Craigslist stays the same: Bland site design, truly weird ads. It also happens to be where a lot of people go to find love, so when the personals ads disappeared, the internet hit the roof. Craigslist explained it by pointing to a law called SESTA-FOSTA, which is sprinting through Congress, and the law may be a lot worse than just taking down one personals section. In theory, at least, it could be used to wipe out any website.