Cynthia Nixon Tells Wendy Williams That The Election Of Donald Trump Inspired Her To Run For Governor

04.04.18

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon sat down with Wendy Williams on Wednesday for her first televised interview since announcing her candidacy for governor of New York, running in the Democratic primary against incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Williams started off by asking Nixon the most obvious question that why, after a successful acting career, would she want to take on something as daunting as politics.

“Well, I love New York,” Nixon asserted. “And I believe so much in New York, and I believe that we’re a real progressive bastion here, and I have to say, for me, the election of Donald Trump was a real wake up call, as it was a wake up call for women across the country, that if we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up, and we have to get involved like never before, so that’s what I’m doing.”

In her campaign video, Nixon previously pledged that she would focus on education, ending poverty and mass incarceration, and fixing the NYC subway system. To Williams, she once again stressed that she’s a lifelong New York resident who wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Also likely to help her bid? The fact that Nixon is very open to legalizing recreational marijuana, which she announced with a triumphant fist pump at a recent fundraiser.

