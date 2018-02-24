Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) currently under way, the right-wing messages of “good guy with a gun” and “arming schools” have tried to dominate the news cycle since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Thanks to the unprecedented response from the Parkland survivors, however, the national discussion about gun violence and gun control hasn’t already disappeared into the ether. These teenagers and their adult allies have staged walkouts and marches, gone toe-to-toe with politicians and pundits, and stood up to President Trump.

Some of them have even been accused of being crisis actors and, as a result, received death threats. Yet as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah notes in an unaired clip from Thursday’s episode, these kids have persisted and are still persisting. The South African comedian went on to say that he admired the Parkland survivors because they were “using their privilege” to enact change. It sounds weird, but as Noah explains the context of his comments, it starts to make more sense: