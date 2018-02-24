‘The Daily Show’ Praises The Parkland Survivors For ‘Using Their Privilege’ To Enact Change

#Gun Control #Politics #Trevor Noah #Florida #The Daily Show
News & Culture Writer
02.24.18 2 Comments

With the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) currently under way, the right-wing messages of “good guy with a gun” and “arming schools” have tried to dominate the news cycle since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Thanks to the unprecedented response from the Parkland survivors, however, the national discussion about gun violence and gun control hasn’t already disappeared into the ether. These teenagers and their adult allies have staged walkouts and marches, gone toe-to-toe with politicians and pundits, and stood up to President Trump.

Some of them have even been accused of being crisis actors and, as a result, received death threats. Yet as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah notes in an unaired clip from Thursday’s episode, these kids have persisted and are still persisting. The South African comedian went on to say that he admired the Parkland survivors because they were “using their privilege” to enact change. It sounds weird, but as Noah explains the context of his comments, it starts to make more sense:

“A lot of these kids come from wealthy backgrounds. The school in Parkland is in an affluent neighborhood. These kids have grown up with most of the things they need, and in a way, it’s interesting to see how they approach life. They go, ‘No, I don’t understand why I can’t get the thing that makes sense.’ This is people using their privilege, if that makes sense. Because these kids are like, ‘No, I don’t accept this world.’ And the parents and the politicians are like, ‘Well that’s not how it works.’ And they’re like, ‘Well you need to change it. I want to see the manager.'”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Politics#Trevor Noah#Florida#The Daily Show
TAGSFLORIDAgun controlGUN VIOLENCEPARKLANDPoliticsSCHOOL SHOOTINGSTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP