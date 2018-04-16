Parkland Survivor David Hogg Warns Of Another Impending Boycott Announcement This Week

After nearly derailing the career of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who was lampooned on Saturday Night Live over the weekend due to hemorrhaging advertisers, Parkland student David Hogg is teasing another boycott. The Stoneman Douglas High School senior previously called for advertisers to boycott Ingraham after she, a grown adult, taunted him for not getting accepted into the colleges of his choice. Ingraham attempted an apology to Hogg after being dropped by nearly 20 advertisers, who flatly refused to accept it.

“Going to announce another boycott this week,” tweeted Hogg on Monday morning. “Stay tuned,” he added with a smiley face, accompanied by a gif of Kermit the Frog nervously biting his fingers.

If Hogg’s announcement has the right-wing quaking in their boots, they should be. In the weeks and months following the mass shooting tragedy at the Parkland high school that claimed 17 lives, it’s becoming more and more evident that these kids are wielding real power, and they’re going to be taking that energy to the polls in November.

In March, Hogg and his peers (including rock-star activist Emma Gonzalez) marched onto Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence rally that was attended by upwards of two million people, with at least 800 satellite events taking place across the globe. Change is coming, and conservatives had better be prepared for it.

