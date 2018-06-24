Showtime

The oddity of David Lynch usually means you never what to expect from him when he’s giving an interview or making a public appearance. So when Lynch goes and says Donald Trump might be one of the greatest presidents in history, you perk up a bit. You question what is going on and what it might all mean. It’s not as convoluted as something like Twin Peaks, but it is a head-scratcher.

He dropped the quote during a profile with The Guardian and most immediately focused in on the quote in the headline, which is understandable. But the reason why Trump could go down as the greatest isn’t due to any of his actual policies or accomplishments to this point. For Lynch, it’s more about the idea and the freedom:

Politically, meanwhile, Lynch is all over the map. He voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary and thinks – he’s not sure – he voted Libertarian in the presidential election. “I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” says the persecuted Californian smoker. He is undecided about Donald Trump. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

You could say that David Lynch’s political beliefs — or any celebrity’s opinion on politics — shouldn’t matter. It’s also worth noting that he says he’s not political right at the start of the quote. That said, the reason it is interesting to see Donald Trump as a great president could be a reason far more significant than the man himself. If he brings about change, even when it is in opposition to his administration, it is something to hold in some esteem.

Just not too much, at least not right now. You might not be able to go outside.

(Via The Guardian)