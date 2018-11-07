



Getty Image

According to NBC News, the Democratic party has a 80% chance of retaking control of the United States House of Representatives on Tuesday night, a midterm election bounceback that will see Democrats projected to win at least 23 seats that were previously held by Republicans. In addition, Fox News is calling this for the Democrats. “The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years,” tweeted Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier. “Dealing a major setback to President Trump’s legislative agenda.”

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years, dealing a major setback to President Trump’s legislative agenda — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 7, 2018

As election results poured in on Tuesday night, Democrats got the first bit of positive political news in months as a much-predicted swing of voter turnout took half of the Legislative Branch out of Republican hands.

Democrats got good news early, as a number of early seats in Virginia and Kentucky flipped blue on Tuesday night. That was enough to give pundits confidence in calling the overall race for a majority in the House. And by 9:30 eastern time, NBC had reported that Democrats would win enough seats to take back control of the House of Representatives.

(Via NBC News & Fox News)