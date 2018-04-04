Homeland Security Confirms Evidence Of Suspicious Cellular Activity In D.C., Including Mobile Snooping Devices

04.04.18 37 mins ago

Getty Image

According to multiple reports, the Department of Homeland Security is investigating a rash of suspicious cellular activity monitoring, believed to be possibly conducted by a foreign entity, after being tipped off by a telecom security company. According to CNN, ESD America, which was hired by DHS in January for an unrelated reason, discovered suspicious activity around multiple cell phone towers in Washington D.C., including near the White House, which likely indicates that someone is monitoring specific individuals and devices. ESD said that spikes had been noticed in other parts of the country as well.

Earlier this week, two Democratic lawmakers wrote about their concerns with vulnerabilities in U.S. cellular networks, via CBS News:

“For several years, cyber security experts have repeatedly warned that U.S. cellular communications networks are vulnerable to surveillance by foreign governments, hackers, and criminals exploiting vulnerabilities in Signaling System 7,” wrote Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California). “U.S. cellular phones can be tracked, tapped, and hacked — by adversaries thousands of miles away — through SS7-enabled surveillance. We are deeply concerned that the security of America’s telecommunications infrastructure is not getting the attention it deserves.”

According to the DHS, the snooping devices that have been discovered are known as Stingrays, or IMSI catchers, which spoof cellphone towers and monitor the phone or device’s activity after it connects to the false tower. However, while the activity is consistent with activities of some foreign entities, DHS has so far refused to attribute the activity to any specific government.

(Via CNN & CBS News)

Around The Web

TAGSCellphonesESPIONAGEhackingphone hacking

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP