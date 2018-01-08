Donald Trump Jr. Is Incensed At NBC For Appearing To Endorse An Oprah 2020 Presidential Run

Oprah Winfrey’s dominating the headlines following the Golden Globes, and much of it has to do with speculation that she will run for president in 2020. Her powerful Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech fueled speculation already lit on fire by gleeful host Seth Meyers’s opening monologue. And NBC’s Twitter account didn’t hold back on dropping a reactionary Oprah gif while declaring, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

It must be noted that NBC deleted this tweet at around 10:30am EST on Monday, probably because Donald Trump Jr. and many others slammed what could be interpreted as an endorsement. Specifically, Don Jr. called out the tweet as an example of bias against his father’s presidency.

Following the tweet deletion, the network dropped a statement on the platform. They’re blaming a “third party agency” that made a real-time “joke during the monologue” that was “not meant to be a political statement.”

Of course, the “nothing but respect for my president” remark is a meme, but the point stands. Don Jr. is well known for stepping in it and biting off more than he can chew on Twitter, but he does have a valid complaint here. While Oprah’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, has also contributed to the conversation by stating that she’s “absolutely” game for running if the conditions are right, NBC would like to now wash their hands of all involvement because, yes, this is not a good look for a network.

