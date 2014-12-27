Don Lemon Is Officially One Of The Worst Things About Journalism In 2014

There has been no shortage of bad journalism this year. It is an easy thing to flub up in the fast paced, “buzz” focused society that focuses on being first over being correct. I’ve personally found myself guilty of that numerous times, but I’d barely call myself a journalist. I have faults, though, and so do plenty of other journalists.
That’s where the Columbia Journalism Review comes in with their list of the worst journalism of 2014. A list that features plenty of flubs and flaps, but gives special consideration to one anchor in particular: CNN’s Don Lemon.
He joins a cavalcade of bad decisions, including Fox & Friends telling people to take the stairs during the Ray Rice affair and Rolling Stones UVA story. But while those focus on one festering sore, Lemon’s entry features many and forces David Uberti to go down the list. From CJR:
On March 20, he asked guests whether Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 could have been swallowed by a black hole: “I know it’s preposterous, but is it preposterous?” He later compared spanking children to training dogs and probed similarities between the release of US Army POW Bowe Bergdahl and the Showtime series Homeland. When an alleged Bill Cosby rape victim appeared on his show on Nov. 18, he lectured, “You know, there are ways not to perform oral sex if you didn’t want to do it…Meaning the use of teeth, right?” Less than a week later, as protests turned violent in Ferguson, MO, he described the scene: “Obviously, there’s a smell of marijuana in the air.”
That’s a bad year. A bad, bad year. But that doesn’t mean Lemon is bad at his job. I’d say he’s a victim of the direction his network is heading and the need for the news to be “entertaining” to its viewers. It all just seemed to really pile up for the guy, possibly at the insistence of some producer in his ear.
I think he’s good at being in front of the camera, he should just stop to think before he speaks or tells a potential rape victim that she should have used their teeth to stop a rapist. Put it all behind you and make 2015 a better year.
(Via Columbia Journalism Review / Mediaite / The Hollywood Reporter)
Was his automatic rifle comment not this year? That one was a doozy.
I was thinking the same thing. Don Lemon is a moron through and through…
Oh, Don
Ya know, it could be that he is just bad at news, despite your feelings to the contrary.
I won’t deny that. I’m just open to giving him a chance in 2015. If he ends up shooting his own foot off again, this time possibly for real, I might switch camps.
Fair enough.
“But that doesn’t mean Lemon is bad at his job.”
Yes, that is exactly what he is.
“he should just stop to think before he speaks ”
See.
Yeap this means he is bad at communicating with humans, therefore a shitty journalist.
In fairness to Lemon, who among us wasn’t thinking of Homeland when the Bergdahl stuff happened?
I can’t even begin to defend any of the rest of the dumb garbage he said though.
so i site that posts ridiculous unchecked facts and even more ridiculous “stories” is defending don lemon… shocking
Why no awards to MSNBS? They have the worst, most-biased, liars… umm, reporters… on the planet.
Said someone who probably watches Fox News
I highly doubt that a producer backstage got in his ear and said, “Don, Don, mention that she could have bitten his penis!”
The fact that you’d even “barely” call yourself a journalist is disgusting.
Right on BruceVain; Don Lemon is impossible to defend, his agenda is not on his sleeve, it’s front and center. However he looks really stupid when he does things like mention the black hole stuff. Part of that was CNN trying to run the 370 flight story for like..3 weeks straight. That had to be torture on the staff. Who makes these decisions? Now, CNN supports that but you simply cannot call that journalism. MSNBC is not journalism, Sen Hannity and Bill O’Reilly are not journalism.They have every right to be that way but they present themselves as journalists and that is where these outlets are disingenuous. Most people know this so perhaps there should be a separate area for commentators. If the networks found their anchors in a non journalists category maybe they would be forced to reassess their programming. Another problem is the liberal colleges are reluctant to even acknowledge outlets like Fox News even though they have the largest viewership. I watch all of the networks and even though they all have their bias you will see more of the other side presented on Fox than any of the liberal networks. There is also the annoying standard procedure where the guest is brought on, their points berated, and when they are asked to respond they are immediately interrupted, sometimes in their first sentence, and then you have 3 people talking over each other. They all do it and I eventually turn them off. Doesn’t anyone in the programming department see this? It’s the #1 irritant in news and everyone I know hates it!!.
The over talk and constant interrupting makes my blood boil! Its like watching 4 year olds argue over a toy.
This should definitely have made the list.
“Well for me an automatic weapon is something you can shoot off a number of rounds very quickly…”
You’ve reached rock bottom when you have to redefine common terms in order to make an argument.
[www.youtube.com]