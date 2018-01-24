Earlier this week the Washington Post reported that a Michigan man named Brandon Griesemer had been arrested after calling CNN’s Atlanta headquarters 22 times between January 9th and 10th with threats of gun violence. Griesemer was subsequently charged with interstate communications with intent to extort, threaten or injure, and has since been released on bail. Suffice to say, the news hit a little too close for Don Lemon, who addressed the threats head on Tuesday evening, with a message to Donald Trump, who routinely attempts to discredit and intimidate CNN and other mainstream media outlets.
Assuming that he would be watching, despite of what he actually claims, Lemon addressed the president head on with a moving statement.
I’ve heard from a number of very credible sources from within the White House that you watch this show. You deny it all the time, but then you say something disparaging about me, and the only way you would know that is if you watch the show. So Mr. President, I’m going to speak directly to you.
We are not the enemy. We are not trying to silence you. It is the job of the free press to report the facts. To ask questions, tough questions, ones you don’t like. Even if you don’t like those facts, or those questions, no matter how many times you attack us as fake news, we will continue to do our jobs. When you make that baseless and incendiary charge, be aware that people are listening to you, some very dangerous people.
According to a federal affidavit, the caller who threatened to kill CNN employees made his threat using these words, quote, fake news: ‘I’m coming to gun you all down.’ Fake news. I wonder where he got those words? And in the second call, quote, “I am on my way right now to gun the effing CNN cast down. I am coming to kill you.”
After a moment of silence to let that all sink in, Lemon went on to admit that this isn’t the first time threats have been made on him and his colleagues, and right now there’s an open case with the NYPD over someone trying to kill him personally. Referring to Trump’s “childish” tweets attacking his network, Lemon disgustedly looked at the camera and asked, “What grade are you in?”
Lemon went on to remind Trump that god forbid, if someone in the media gets hurt over his words, it won’t be a “fake injury” or a “fake death.” “And how will you answer those questions then, not only from journalists, but from our loved ones,” Lemon concluded, powerfully. “Because you’re gonna have to do it. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.”
He brings up an excellent point, in regards to the real life potential for violence towards the media brought upon by trimp. If/when someone is injured or killed in the media because of this, the blame will have to be taken by the president.
And rap music. And Marilyn Manson. And violent video games. And _____ (insert current thing you don’t like).
Bottom line is, whatever.
Did CNN or MSNBC take any responsibility when Steve Scalise was shot? Or when Rand Paul was assaulted? Of course not.
Did CNN or MSNBC repeatedly call Steve Scalise and Rand Paul the enemy? I must have missed that one….
And I’m sure Hillary’s emails also had more insight into what really happened on the Grassy Knoll, too…
Hold on…are you really equating this scenario to that time Rand Paul got his ass kicked for being a douche bag neighbor??
Why would they? Did the gunman cite those as reasons for shooting those politicians? No, he didn’t. He stated that he viewed Republicans as treasonous. While that rhetoric maybe use by most Americans, it is not indicative of CNN’s guilt in regards to that shooting. You’re a useful idiot.
The point is, we are all responsible for our own actions. No media outlet, personality, company, etc., makes humanity do anything. JD Salinger would have been put to death if that was the case.
@DarthBile who did Charles Manson kill?
Holy fuck is this a stupid comment.
Did MSNBC or CNN tweet gifs depicting them assaulting Steve Scalise? Trump’s done that with CNN.
@ak3647 What a useful little water carrier you are. Trump posted a funny little meme with pro wrestlers. CNN posted Kathy Griffin holding up a realistic blood soaked severed head of the President.
@Art Salmons no they didn’t. If anything they posted it CRITICIZING the photo, dipshit.
Now hold on. Before you pile on @DarthBile, you should realize he is a remarkable young man. After completing the Tide Pod challenge, it’s amazing that he is still able to post at all!
@DarthBile seems to be totally ignoring influence.
@Art Salmons seems to think someone like Kathy Griffin has influence.
@Art Salmons
Murphyface beat me to it. Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot had nothing to do with CNN and indeed not only did CNN denounce her, but also fired her from her NYE hosting gig. What a useful little Trump dick-sucker you are.
So broadcasting Kathy Griffen holding the severed presidents head, having Linda Saursour call for a jihad against him, sell a shirt showing Black Panther kicking Trump in the head (popped up on my Facebook feed the other day, bought one), and Johnny Depp and Madonna publicly comment on his assassination, that’s all fine. But Trump calling CNN fake news, he’s to blame for violent nutjobs issuing death threats? Really?
I’m confused – are you somehow implying CNN is responsible for all of those things? I’d like to give the benefit of the doubt because that is a ridiculous and easily disproven claim but otherwise I’m not sure what you’re saying. It’s hypocritical to ask the president to use his words responsibly because average citizens don’t?
I’m assuming you use the term ‘broadcasting’ because as @ak3647 already mentioned above, that photoshoot had nothing whatsoever to do with CNN and Griffen was promptly fired from CNN after it was released. Yes, CNN, a media entity, sometimes reports people issuing threats towards the President depending on the circumstances. Insinuating CNN somehow gave Linda Sarsour a platform to say that stuff is a blatant lie. Those comments were made at an Islamic Society of North America convention. The only result I even get in google re: Linda Sarsour and CNN is a headline “Jake Tapper Eviscerates Muslim Activist Who Made ‘Jihad’ Comments”…and some twitter posts by Chris Cuomo.
There’s a very clear difference between a news organization reporting news that happens to be about people making threats towards the president (all your other examples)…and an elected official labeling media organization “the enemy of the American people.”
@ChompChomp – staubach couldn’t make a coherent argument to save his life, but your belief in even the possibility of his ability to grasp simple concepts such as “the leader of a country shouldn’t be trying to convince the people that the fourth estate is lying just because he doesn’t like the truth they’re telling about him since he’s making himself look like an unhinged and dangerous piece of shit every single day” is admirable.
@Al He’s trying to convince people that CNN is lying because CNN is lying. How many major retracted stories did they pull last year, how many journalists did they fire because of it, and how many stories were by anonymous sources and unproven? Way to be a Pro Tolerant Liberal and get some character assassination in there too.
@Art Salmons As I already stated above literally none of those things can be attributed to CNN if you have a shred of intellectual honesty, so you’re just doubling down on a nonsensical argument and adding nothing to the conversation. Like most Trump supporters you seem to have no concept of how journalism actually works. No reputable media organization (in the mainstream anyways, most conservative outlets traffic in this nonsense) would publish a story based off a single anonymous source. Anonymous sources often have to be used to, DUH, protect those sources, and are only used if they can be corroborated by other (many times anonymous) sources. No one is harder on journalists than other journalists FYI.
I also love how Trump supporters demand what is essentially tantamount to infallibility and perfection in the media yet are more than willing to disregard the daily deluge of incorrect statements and blatant lies that come from the White House. It’s a sorry-ass double-standard. You really didn’t have a good showing here, Art.
