A polar vortex is hitting large swaths of the US this week, affecting around 200 million people. The brunt of the storm will hit the upper midwest; though up and down the east coast will see below-freezing temperatures, Chicago will reportedly be colder than Mt. Everest and parts of Antarctica, with lows hovering around -27 degrees Fahrenheit by the morning of Thursday, January 31.

For some—including the President of the United States—this extreme chill is a signal that climate change isn’t real. But he’s wrong. In fact, this arctic freeze supports claims that climate change is worsening. Here’s why.

First, what the President of the United States said.

On January 20, Trump tweeted, “Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

But one tweet, apparently, wasn’t enough.

He followed that up with another tweet on January 28, in which he stated, “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming[sic]? Please come back fast, we need you!”

These tweets seem wink-wink-nudge-nudge-y to fellow deniers, but any attempt at humor is clumsy at best (Trump has never been intentionally funny). After all, people die in weather events like this. In fact, according to the Chicago Tribune, there were 26 cold-related deaths in Cook County (where Chicago is located) in 2017 alone. And as this week’s storm is set to be a record-breaking event. People will, in all likelihood, die.

Trump has a habit of tweeting about climate change. A lot.

Trump has tweeted no fewer than 77 times about “global warming”, and 39 times about “climate change”—though the two often overlap, because he believes that the term “climate change” is now in use “because the first name didn’t work.” (This tally does not account for the myriad misspellings and typos, such as the recent “global waming” tweet.)

These tweets all have one thing in common: disbelief. Trump frequently refers to climate change as a hoax, and in 2012, he tweeted that it was a Chinese hoax, a plot to overtake the US in the global economy.

So it’s not exactly a surprise that he believes that this week’s record-breaking cold is proof that climate change is a farce.