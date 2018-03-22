Donald Trump Attacks ‘Crazy’ Joe Biden For Calling Him The ‘Fattest, Ugliest SOB In The Room’

While speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Wednesday, Joe Biden said he would have “beat the hell out” out of President Donald Trump if they had attended high school together.

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,” remarked the former Vice President, referring to the infamous Access Hollywood tape. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” He added, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete,” he said. “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

This is not the first time Biden has threatened to beat up Trump, who remarked on the ice cream enthusiast‘s comments in a now-routine cranky early morning tweet. (Who among us doesn’t wake up at 6 a.m. wanting to fight Joe Biden?)

