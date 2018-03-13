Don Jr. Says He Thought His Meeting With Russia Was Covered ‘Under The First Amendment’

#Russia #Fox News
03.13.18 9 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. stopped by Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning to predictably gloat about the House Intelligence Committee Republicans concluding their investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Of course, the investigation is completely separate than the one being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is still in the process of interviewing key witnesses.

Yet, Team Trump is calling the House’s findings a win, with the president triumphantly all-caps tweeting about the decision on Monday night. Likewise, Don Jr. was smug when host Brian Kilmeade asked about his infamous Russia meeting, which he now says was totally no biggie.

Honestly, I took a 20 minute meeting which was the biggest waste of time of my life, I didn’t even think about it– I wouldn’t even have remembered the meeting is the real problem. When you’re on a campaign trail like that, you guys, there’s so much going on, like, I didn’t even think about it. By the way, they talk about me not disclosing, I’m not in government, I have no obligation to disclose, I didn’t think about it.

So, to me, it wouldn’t even have occurred to do that. So yes I did this. But the other side when they’re paying — and this is all verified at this point — they’re paying foreign operatives for information from Russia. That’s okay! That’s different. I took a meeting with someone who we had done business with years before. I said, okay fine, I’ll listen to you. I’ll listen. I thought that was pretty much covered under the First Amendment.

Not sure of the First Amendment covers meeting with someone with ties to a hostile foreign power, who — by the admission of Trump Jr.’s own emails — professed to have “high level and sensitive information” with the goal of supporting his father’s presidency. Our founding fathers probably would have had conflicting thoughts about that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Fox News
TAGSdonald trump jr.fox and friendsFOX NEWSRUSSIA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP