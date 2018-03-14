President Trump addresses Marines in California: “We’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space, and I said, maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the ‘Space Force.'” pic.twitter.com/Ed3KiOKVSk — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump’s visit to California has proved fruitful for the Twitter jokes economy after a possibly (more than likely) ad-libbed speech to Marines in San Diego led to his reveal of a potential “Space Force.” He explained that his new national strategy for space “recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land air and sea.” And like that, a new meme was born.

Trump explained the etymology of his new branch of the military after he realized he could put a word in front of “force” and make it sound very good and very official. “We have the air force, we’ll have a space force. We have the Army, the Navy. I was saying it the other day because we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space. I said: ‘maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force.’ I was not really serious but then I said, ‘What a great idea maybe we’ll have to do that.'”

Then the marines laughed as Trump glowed on-stage. Basking in his clever words.

It turns out Trump was likely referring to last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which The Daily Beast points out stipulates that the Defense Secretary must: “establish in the executive part of the Department of the Air Force a Space Corps.” Air Force officials told CNN that this was an “unnecessary change in the force’s existing space efforts.”

Regardless, there were many jokes about Trump’s new guardians of the galaxy. Also known as Space Marines. Rest in peace to the squad that lost their lives on LV-426.